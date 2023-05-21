Kevin Feige Claims Even 'Smallest' MCU Shows Do Way Better Than Big Network TV Shows, But What Does That Even Mean?

It goes without saying that Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has proven himself to be one of the shrewdest producers and executives in the entertainment industry. Anyone who's looked at his resume can see that. However, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe both on the big and small screens made a bold claim recently. He declared that even the “smallest” MCU shows outperform big network TV shows. While Feige’s assertion may sound impressive, it raises several questions about the metrics and comparisons used to support his claim.

During his appearance at Disney’s Upfront presentation, a video of which Variety posted to their Twitter account on May 16, the super producer enthusiastically promoted a range of upcoming Marvel shows . Among them was the highly anticipated miniseries Secret Invasion (which has an intense trailer), featuring Samuel L. Jackson. While discussing the show, Feige emphasized the immense viewership potential, boldly asserting that even Marvel’s most minor series attract “two to three times” the number of viewers compared to major network shows. Here’s what the MCU head honcho had to say exactly:

We have been able to introduce exciting new heroes and villains and locations and storylines into the MCU. And I’m pleased to share that when you compare our Marvel series to some of the buzziest shows on competitive services, even our smallest series reach a larger and much more international audience—often two times… two to three times the number of viewers.

What is surprising is that Kevin Feige offered no concrete metrics or data to support his bold assertion. One glaring issue is the need for more clarity regarding the comparison being made. Is Feige comparing the viewership of Disney+’s global audience to that of a single primetime audience on a traditional network? If so, this comparison would be inherently flawed, as the scales and platforms are vastly different. Streaming services like Disney+ have a worldwide reach and can attract a global audience, while network shows are primarily limited to their domestic market.

The rise of streaming platforms has blurred the lines between traditional TV and streaming. Many big network seriesare now available on streaming platforms shortly after their initial broadcast, giving them access to a larger audience. If the Avengers: Endgame producer's claim is based solely on viewership numbers, it’s essential to consider how these figures change when big network shows hit streaming platforms. The cynic in me says the vagueness of the assertions was intentional, as the company finds itself needing to promote upcoming projects while the WGA writers strike continues. One might also want to mention some less-than-ideal performances, more specifically the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which continued a bad box office trend for the studio. The head honcho continued:

Today, I’m going to give you a look at three Marvel series for Disney+. As some of you may remember that last year Sam Jackson came to talk about his new show Secret Invasion, and now we are just one month away from the June 21 debut of this twisty political thriller, which also stars Don Cheadle, and welcomes Academy award winner Olivia Coleman and Game of Thrones alum, Emilia Clarke to the MCU. Here’s a look of Secret Invasion.

The lack of transparency in streaming data has become a growing concern within the industry. For example, the ongoing 2023 WGA writers’ strike is partly fueled by the frustration of creative teams who cannot negotiate for higher compensation due to the shortage of accurate viewership data. Companies keeping streaming data close to the vest restrict the ability of writers and creators to leverage the popularity of their shows for fair compensation.

Without concrete metrics and detailed comparisons, Kevin Feige’s claim appears more like a bold marketing statement than a factual assertion. While the success of the MCU shows on Disney+ cannot be denied, it’s crucial to have a transparent and standardized method for measuring and comparing viewership across different platforms. This would honestly provide clarity and empower creative teams to negotiate better deals based on the actual popularity of their shows.

Kevin Feige’s statements seemingly clarify his past comments about fewer television shows . It’s clear Marvel Studios is taking a more measured approach to its streaming release strategy, signaling a slowdown of content compared to the bullish release of 11 titles that unfurled on the streaming platform in 2021 and 2022. As fans eagerly await the second season of Loki, the first of Hawkeye's Echo spinoff series and the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion, it remains essential to approach such viewership claims critically, demanding transparency and accountability in the increasingly complex landscape of entertainment consumption.