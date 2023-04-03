Marvel's Secret Invasion Trailer Is Intense, Action-Packed, And Has Us Wondering About Nick Fury's MCU Future

Between 2021 and 2022, Marvel Studios released eight different original series on Disney+, but they have since slowed things down. Instead of releasing a show every few months, we actually have not seen a new MCU show in 2023. That will soon change with the arrival of Secret Invasion – and anticipation is now at maximum levels thanks to the arrival of the new trailer above.

Fans have been left wondering what's up with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury since the end credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where the former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director is featured in a massive ship flying flying through space. In Secret Invasion, we get to catch up with Fury as he fights back against a conspiracy that sees Skrulls pretending to be human and plotting an invasion on Earth. While the first introduction to the shape-shifting aliens in 2019's Captain Marvel featured them as a race hunted by the Kree and looking for a home world, the Disney+ show will demonstrate that their natural skills can make them a terror and a force to be reckoned with.

There's a lot to be excited about from this trailer, but that last line definitely sticks out. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the very beginning – first introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to the Avengers Initiative back in 2008 – and it's pretty wild/distressing to think that Secret Invasion may be his final mission in the canon.

In addition to other MCU veterans including Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos), Cobie Smulders (as Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (as James "Rhodey" Rhodes) and Martin Freeman (as Everett Ross), the show's exceptionally talented ensemble cast also incudes Kingsley Ben-Adir as the villainous Gravik, Emilia Clarke as Talos' daughter, G'iah, and Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth. The first Secret Invasion trailer arrived back in September, but this one has us hyped for a Marvel series that perpetually keeps us on our toes and always questioning who among the characters we should fully trust.

Kyle Bradstreet, whose credits include Mr. Robot, Berlin Station, and Copper, is Secret Invasion's head writer, while Thomas Dezucha and Ali Selim are the show's directors. Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the first run will consist of six episodes – though it's unclear at this time if there will be a door left open for a second season. It's additionally unclear how the timing of the show will line up with the launch of Loki Season 2, which is also expected to premiere in the coming months.

Secret Invasion will be arriving on Disney+ June 21, just a couple months after the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – the exciting conclusion to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Clearly there is a lot going on, and to keep track of everything that is in the works from Marvel Studios you can read our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides. You can also check out our breakdown of the MCU timeline and read our ranking of all of the Marvel Studios blockbusters thus far.