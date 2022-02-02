Kevin Feige’s Voice Is ‘Divine’ And More Details From Simu Liu About How He Found Out He Was In The MCU

Simu Liu has gone from being a relatively unknown actor to a global star over the course of one movie. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings changed everything for him, and now the new MCU star has written a book about his journey from being a Chinese immigrant to being Shang-Chi . Simu Liu has now teased us with the first page of We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story and among the details we have learned that Keven Feige’s voice is absolutely “divine.”

Simu Liu shared the opening page of his new memoir to Twitter , and the book (which you can preorder here ) opens with Liu getting the phone call from Keven Feige that would change everything for him. It seems that when the call came it wasn’t a surprise, the actor knew it was coming, but it was still quite an experience to hear Feige’s voice on the other end of the phone.

Page one. pic.twitter.com/5IL8FnNzwQFebruary 1, 2022 See more

To be fair, Kevin Feige’s voice is pretty nice. When he’s on the stage at Comic-Con or D23 telling us what new thing the MCU has planned he’s an entertaining speaker and his voice has a lot to do with that. Having said that, I bet Kevin Feige’s voice sounds even better when you’re talking to him and you fully expect the next words out of his mouth to be, “So we’d like you to star in one of our movies, what do you say?”

Simu Liu wasn’t completely unknown prior to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He’d received strong reviews for his work on Kim’s Convenience, a job that, like Shang-Chi, he clearly loved , but certainly being cast in one of the big Marvel movies takes things to a whole other level. The fact that said movie was also a pretty big hit during a period when big hits were hard to come by also shows just how big a deal this particular movie was.

Once an actor gets that big role in a major movie the other studios tend to notice, increasing the odds that they’ll be cast in other big movies. As such Shang-Chi was likely just the first step in what will now become a significant Hollywood career for Simu Liu. And even if that’s not the case, with word that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel , the character, and therefore the actor, will likely be a significant part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future.

Simu Liu has certainly come a long way and has a story to tell about that journey that is unlike any other. We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, will be out in May.