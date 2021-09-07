Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Congratulates Simu Liu On Shang-Chi Opening

Spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded this past weekend with Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie broke the box office record for the holiday weekend, and proved the MCU was truly back in theaters. And Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson took the time to congratulate actor Simu Liu on officially joining the shared universe.

Brie Larson is one of the newer MCU heroes, debuting with Captain Marvel in 2019 before crossing over with the greater universe in Avengers: Endgame. Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi has become the latest hero to join the massive franchise, and Larson took the time to give him a warm welcome on social media. Check it out below,

See more

There’s another Marvel badass on the big screen, one that’s making history in regards to both box office performance and representation. And with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also seemingly having an influence on how other projects like Venom 2 are released, the movie’s opening weekend is one that’ll continue to reverberate through the film industry.

The above post comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Twitter account. Simu Liu shared a photo in Toronto where the city was celebrating the release of Shang-Chi, quickly going viral in the process. That’s what inspired Larson to reach out to her Marvel colleague. Of course, Larson would end up having a closer connection to Shang-Chi than any of us expected.

The MCU has found its streaming home on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings told a capsulated origin story for Simu Liu, the MCU still managed to squeeze in some epic crossovers. This is especially true during the mid-credits scene. In it Wong brought Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) in for a conference with Dr. Banner and Captain Marvel about the rings. Larson got a few lines of dialogue in the process, and gave fans an update on Carol Danver’s constantly changing hair situation.

It certainly seems like Shang-Chi is going to become a major presence in the MCU, especially if he’s already working alongside The Avengers. Hopefully this will allow Brie Larson and Simu Liu to share the screen again sometime in the future. Although we’re first expecting Carol Danvers to work with two more heroes in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available exclusively in theaters. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.