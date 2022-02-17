Loki Season 2 Just Added Some Extremely Exciting Moon Knight Talent

In the last five years, writer/directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have done a spectacular job establishing themselves as two of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in the sci-fi genre, and Marvel Studios has most definitely noticed. Last year they were hired to be a part of the filmmaking team bringing to life the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, and evidently their work left a big impression, as the duo has now been brought on to helm "a majority" of the episodes in the developing Loki Season 2.

News of this development comes from Deadline, which doesn't specify precisely how many episodes Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be doing. The report also doesn't mention who will be taking the helm for the Loki episodes they aren't directing. The entirety of Season 1 was directed by Kate Herron, who earned critical acclaim for her work.

Benson and Moorehead turned a lot of heads in 2017 with their tense time loop film The Endless, and continued to impress with their trippy time travel feature Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. On the small screen, they've directed episodes of Jordan Peele's rebooted The Twilight Zone and the new Netflix series Archive 81. Their most recent movie, Something In The Dirt, premiered last month at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Extremely little is known about the plot of Loki Season 2, but it has a lot of threads to pick up on from the cliffhanger conclusion of Season 1 – which saw the He Who Remains murdered, the Time Variance Authority destroyed, and the variant Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a timeline that is not his own. Based on all of the work we've seen from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, all of the strange temporal shifts and multiverse craziness is right up their alley, and their involvement with the Disney+ show only makes us more excited for what's coming.

Michael Waldron, who served as the Head Writer on Loki Season 1, is coming back for Season 2, and Owen Wilson has confirmed that he will be back starring opposite Tom Hiddleston as Mobius M. Mobius. Production is scheduled to start up in the coming months, and while we don't know precisely when the show will return just yet, curious fans can keep track of everything that is on the way from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years ahead with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.

And if you don't precisely know what to expect from the combination of Marvel Studios and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, we'll find out in just a few weeks. Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke (in his first comic book adaptation), is scheduled to debut the first of its six episode run on March 30 – and if you're not already excited, allow the amazing trailer to get you hyped.