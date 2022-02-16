Owen Wilson Just Confirmed Some Loki Season 2 News, And I’m Pumped

With the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home fresh in everybody’s minds and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looking ready to blow the doors off the multiverse concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to forget that the multiverse plotline was born out of the Disney+ series Loki , and that show has already promised us a second season . While there’s a lot we don’t know about what that season will be, we now know a few more things, as Owen Wilson has officially confirmed that his character Mobius will be back, and production is starting soon.

While nobody was really expecting Owen Wilson to not be in Season 2 of Loki, it’s still nice to get the confirmation and make it official. Wilson confirms his participation in an interview with Wired , where he says he’s looking forward to working on the next season as he had a great time making the show the first time around. Wilson explains…

Yes, he is coming back to Loki, and I think we’re going to start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that. It’s very satisfying doing that.

Owen Wilson says filming on the next season of Loki is set to get under way “pretty soon.” We’d previously been led to believe cameras would start rolling this summer, which probably falls into the “pretty soon” window, but it’s also possible that filming has been moved up and production could start even sooner.

While Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston may enjoy working together their characters are going to likely have a very different relationship in Season 2. While Loki and Mobius became friends in Season 1, with the death of He Who Remains at the end of the Season , the multiverse has thrown everything out of whack and the version of Mobius Loki last saw has apparently never met him.

While we know that Loki Season 2 is looking to start filming this year, what we don’t know about Loki Season 2 is when the show is set to air on Disney+. And that’s actually a big question because where it fits in the MCU is probably going to be pretty important. Since it will likely continue the larger multiverse storyline. But continue it from where is the question.

Since Loki’s new season is filming after the new Ant-Man movie, one assumes it could be seen after that. This makes some sense since Jonathan Majors, who appeared in Season 1 as He Who Remains will be appearing in that movie as well , one assumes as another version of his character, and that could prove important in the future of Loki.