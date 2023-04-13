Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Charlie Cox Recalls Filming His Daredevil Cameo, And Why He Thought It Was ‘Weird’ At First
Charlie Cox's Daredevil returned to the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but there was some confusion on set.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. The previous set of movies included some mind-blowing blockbusters, including Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. That movie included a ton of familiar faces, including Charlie Cox’s first return as Matt Murdock. And the Daredevil actor recently recalled filming his cameo, and why he thought it was “weird” at first.
Charlie Cox originally played Matt Murdock in Netflix’s Marvel shows, which included three seasons of Daredevil as well as the Defenders crossover event. But he’s finally joined the MCU proper with Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as a few episodes of She-Hulk. Cox recently spoke at MegaCon (via TikTok) about filming opposite Tom Holland, and one disagreement he originally had with the director. In his words:
I mean, Watts wasn’t wrong. The third Spider-Man movie was filled with moments that had audiences cheering, especially when the three versions of Peter Parker united in the epic final battle. And there were plenty of fans applauding when Cox made his first appearance back as Matt Murdock–especially with that epic brick catch.
Charlie Cox’s comments at MegaCon help to peel back the curtain on what it’s actually like making a massive blockbuster like Spider-Man: No Way Home. His return as Matt Murdock was a major secret to keep, although he had very limited screen time in the theatrical cut. Regardless, Daredevil fans were thrilled to finally see him in the MCU proper, especially on the big screen.
Of course, Daredevil the superhero didn’t actually show up in No Way Home, despite all the villains that Peter Parker was forced to contend with. That changed in She-Hulk, where Charlie Cox returned and got to rock a new yellow suit as The Man Without Fear. And audiences are already looking forward to the next time he’ll play the fan favorite hero.
Luckily we know exactly when that’s going to happen. Namely because Cox is going to star as the title character of the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. That mysterious show is expected to have one of the longest seasons of any MCU show on the streaming service, which should be a fun ride. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like other Daredevil actors like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will be joining him.
It’s currently unclear when Daredevil: Born Again will premiere, but it’s expected on Disney+ sometime in 2024. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Guardians 3 on May 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
