'Sorry, Who?': Marvel Fans Might Not Know Ralph Ineson, But He's The Perfect Choice To Play Galactus In The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel fans are looking to the upcoming slate of movies as a way to build on the momentum that was re-established by the summer smash hit, Deadpool and Wolverine. The teaming up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reminded casual MCU fans that these movies could practice a little world building while also being funny, smart, exciting, and fun. There are three Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2025, and the one that has me the most excited also apparently has one of the co-stars a little nervous.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will mark the superhero family’s first steps – pun intended – into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s not to say there haven’t been Fantastic Four movies. There have been. Several of them . But finally, they can become part of the fabric of the MCU, similar to the way that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) joined the ever-expanding story in Joe and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: Civil War. The Fantastic Four is expected to introduce several key characters from that comic book world, starting with Galactus, the planet-devouring being who’ll be portrayed on screen by Ralph Ineson. Speaking with ITN at the premiere of his upcoming film Nosferatu, Ineson spoke about his Galactus casting, and candidly admitted:

It was really humbling. When they announced that, how is that going to go down? Because there were a lot of big names that had been attached, and casting rumors and that sort of thing. I expected people to go, ‘Sorry, who?’ But, yeah, it was lovely and very heartwarming. It gave me a lot of confidence going into the job, to be honest, knowing that it seems that there’s a large portion of fans that like the idea of me doing it.

Ralph Ineson might not be a household name, even though he has appeared in the Harry Potter films, the Star Wars films (as a member of The First Order), and a few Robert Eggers movies including the upcoming release of Nosferatu . MOst fans who have heard the actor’s booming, sinister voice immediately thought he’d be great as Galactus, a villain who’s taller than skyscrapers and usually plans to eat your planet if and when he arrives.

I don’t care what the casuals think. I’m here to tell you that Ralph Ineson is perfect as the choice to play Galactus on screen. His voice, alone, is terrifying. But add in the fact that he’s a terrific actor, so if they somehow succeed in bringing his personality to life through motion-capture, then Galactus will be a tragic threat in The Fantastic Four. However, if you want to hear how effective a voice can be in making a character more terrifying, go see what Bill Skarsgard has done with his voice in Nosferatu. It’s bone chilling.

We have to wait until July to see what Ralph Inseon does with the character of Galactus. That goes for the entire Fantastic Four cast , which in addition to Marvel’s first family will also find space for Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Ozark’s Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. Another bit of beautiful casting. This movie can’t get here soon enough.