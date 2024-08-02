Marvel Snagged Two Release Dates After Avengers: Secret Wars, Here's Why I Think The X-Men Reboot And Spider-Man 4 Are Following The Multiverse Saga

Every now and then, studios will announce release dates for some of its upcoming movies, but won’t share these movies’ titles. Marvel Studios is the latest to do this, as two untitled upcoming Marvel movies have been added to its 2027 calendar. What’s intriguing about these dates is that they both come after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, the final installment in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. It may be a while until we learn what will occupy July 23, 2027 and November 5, 2027, but for now, I’m thinking that the X-Men reboot and Spider-Man 4 will be the movies ushering in this new MCU era.

As of this writing, there are four Marvel movies that have been announced/reported as being in development, but don’t have release dates attached to them yet: Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2 and the X-Men reboot. Plus, we might as well throw Doctor Strange 3 into the mix since the Multiverse of Madness end-credits scene set up Stephen Strange teaming up with Clea. A few weeks ago, I might’ve also said Eternals 2, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said there are “no immediate plans” for that project.

So of these five movies, and assuming these one of the 2027 doesn’t belong to something we haven’t heard about yet, what makes the X-Men reboot and Spider-Man 4 such good fits as the first post-Multiverse Saga movies? For one thing, since Marvel also has February 13, 2026 and November 6, 2026 reserved, Armor Wars, Shang-Chi 2 and Doctor Strange 3 feel like they’d be better fits for those dates, with my money being on those latter two being released during the Multiverse Saga. More importantly though, X-Men and Spider-Man 4 bring a winning combination of newness and familiarity to make sense as 2027 releases.

First off, I suspect the X-Men reboot is taking the July 23, 2027 slot. Think about it: what better way to begin the MCU’s next saga than by finally introducing the Marvel Comics superhero team that was more popular than the Avengers for decades? The MCU has been seeding X-Men references over the past several years, and Kevin Feige said that the “mutant era” is coming into the franchise following Deadpool & Wolverine’s release. That’s not to say more X-Men characters won’t be introduced in the Multiverse Saga, but you’d definitely be kicking the next saga off with a bang by showing off the fully-formed X-Men team of the main MCU reality.

As for Spider-Man 4, although there’s clearly interest from many people to make the project (although it doesn’t look like Jon Watts will return to direct), it’s also barely made any progress forward since No Way Home came out in late 2021. Maybe that’s for the best, though. No Way Home concluded the trilogy that began with Homecoming in 2017, so even though Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker, Spider-Man 4 needs to feel like it’s the start of a new chapter in his life, whether it paves the way for another trilogy or not. A six-year wait can certainly make his return feel all the more impactful, and while the X-Men reboot’s cast will likely be comprised of all-new faces, Spider-Man 4 will continue to flesh out a corner of the MCU that many fans have been invested in what will have been a decade by that point.

X-Men and Spider-Man 4 would make a stellar one-two punch for launching the post-Multiverse Saga era, so if either of those movies ends up taking those 2027 dates, or if other movies fill them instead, we’ll let you know. Stream MCU content to your heart’s content with a Disney+ subscription.