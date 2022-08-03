Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Becomes Fantastic Four’s Human Torch In Marvel Fan Art

While Netflix is a streaming juggernaut, the wild popularity of Stranger Things is on another level entirely. Season 4 dropped this summer, making a household name out of Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn . Fans can’t wait to see where he’ll pop up next, and some Marvel fan art has transformed Quinn into Fantastic Four’s Human Torch .

The future of the MCU is looking bright, with fans recently treated to more of the studio’s plans for Phases Four, Five, and beyond. One of the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Fantastic Four, with fans debating which actors might be playing that beloved team of heroes. Following acclaim for his performance in Stranger Things 4, some fans are hoping to see Joseph Quinn play Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch. Now we can see what he might look like thanks to fan art on Instagram . Check it out for yourself below,

I mean, how cool is that? It’s currently unclear who Kevin Feige and the folks are looking at to play the Fantastic Four, but Stranger Things fans would no doubt be delighted to see Joseph Quinn join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Human Torch. And while he played teenager Eddie Munson in the beloved TV show, the actor is actually 29 and therefore the perfect age to take on the role previously played by Chris Evans back in the early 2000’s .

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist that goes by the name Clements.Ink. They’ve got over 12k followers on the social media platform as a result of publishing exciting fan art related to the MCU and DCEU. And adding this Stranger Things fan favorite to the developing Fantastic Four movie seems like a match made in heaven regarding the popularity of both brands.

Not much is known about what Marvel Studio has in store for the Fantastic Four movie, but it’s expected to kick off Phase Six of the beloved shared universe. Its current release date is November 8th, 2024, but there’s currently no director or cast attached to the mysterious project. And as such, there are countless fan theories and rumors about who might be playing that team of Marvel heroes.

Perhaps the most popular choice for Mister Fantastic/ Reed Richards has been John Krasinski, with many fans hoping to see him opposite Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman ( although she’s not interested ). This bit of fan casting miraculously came to life briefly during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ’ Illuminati sequence , before Krasinski was promptly killed off. But is he actually playing the same character in the main MCU timeline on Earth-616? That remains to be seen, as does casting for the foursome as a whole.