Moon Knight’s Director Wanted The Hulk On The Show, And His Reason For It Makes So Much Sense

While MCU fans loved Disney+’s Moon Knight, they couldn’t help but notice the series had precious few connections to the universe. The lack of connection doesn’t mean the crew wasn’t striving for a link to the MCU, however. Moon Knight’s director wanted The Hulk on the Disney+ Marvel series, and his reason for wanting to do so made so much sense.

Compared to other Disney+ series like WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight took on the lone wolf mentality of its title character. This approach wasn’t always the case as Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab gave a peek into a never-realized Hulk angle for the supernatural miniseries. Diab spilled to Arabic Marvel (via The Cosmic Circus) why he wanted the Incredible Hulk to team up with the Moon Knight, saying:

For me, I was very curious to know what would happen. I would like to bring Hulk to the equation. Why? Because Hulk has two personalities. And Moon Knight has two personalities. Imagine that both of them can be friends and cause confusion – you’re friends with this one and not liked by the other. The complicated relationship, and who can be friends with whom among the four.

Having the two characters on screen would've matched up the intensity. The Moon Knight and The Hulk shared common ground with dissociative identity disorder. Of course, Bruce Banner and Steven Grant handle the disorder differently. Banner was aware of the split and learned to master it over time. Spector was clueless early about the separation before learning to handle it with some twists.

However, as Diab mentioned, it brings up the question of which personalities would be allies, and which ones would be adversaries. Would Bruce or Steven/Marc/Jake clash over their approaches to justice? While the series was thrilling, seeing the two characters together would’ve taken the stories and action up a notch. This new information leaves so many options on the table.

That didn’t stop Moon Knight from applying a Hulk-like approach for some transformative scenes throughout the series. The ode to the Avenger didn’t go unnoticed. With the Fist of Khonshu becoming more integrated into the MCU, maybe he and The Hulk will finally get to share the screen. Viewers will need to look over Marvel’s movie schedule to see when that will happen.

While The Hulk didn’t appear on Moon Knight, the Marvel faithful did get to see Joe Fixit (and his son Skaar) pop up on fellow Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Unfortunately, those shows and other MCU newbies face uncertain futures in the ever-shifting MCU schedule. However, you can stream these shows and other Marvel series through a Disney+ subscription. Check out what upcoming Marvel TV shows are coming to the streamer soon. Make sure to watch Loki Season 2 every Thursday on the streamer.