She-Hulk, Moon Knight And 10 Other Newer MCU Characters Whose Futures Are Seemingly In Limbo

It's a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, and we've seen various types of content shaping the direction of where this massive shared universe heads next. We've also met a ton of new characters, though there's a growing number of ones that we have no idea what's next for.

The latest example, Secret Invasion's G’iah, is a great example of this. Her powers, Drax arm and all, make her seem like she'll be a major player going forward, but we have no idea when and where we might see her again. She's been left off this list since Secret Invasion only just recently ended, but there's no shortage of characters we've been introduced to that are in more or less the same boat, starting with She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

(Image credit: Disney+)

She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the funniest Marvel projects ever and gave viewers a bigger window to the Hulk lore seeing as a standalone Hulk movie still can't happen. And yet, there are no plans to bring back Jennifer Walters' character for Season 2, and we have no idea when she will reemerge or if showrunner Jessica Gao even wants to do more She-Hulk episodes. With that said, if someone needs any legal counsel in the MCU soon, I'd expect her to show up.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight

There have been unconfirmed reports floating around the web that Moon Knight will return for Season 2 on Disney+, but it needs to be stated that is not officially confirmed. We have no idea when or if we'll see Oscar Isaac's hero again, though given Isaac's star power, I would be very surprised if there is no future for him in the MCU. Moon Knight seems like an easy pick for an Avenger, assuming he's up for joining the team.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Starfox

Quite a few people flipped out when singer Harry Styles appeared at the end of Eternals as Starfox, though that was arguably more because of the actor than the character. Starfox, also known as Eros and the brother of Thanos, is an Eternal as well as a wielder of cosmic energy. That is to say, he'd be a very powerful ally for a hero should they run into him, but unfortunately, we wouldn't know the first place to find him since he met up with Thena, Makkari and Druig. Space seems to be a safe bet, so maybe he'll have a surprise appearance in The Marvels?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Dane Whitman

Eternals also delivered a big tease for Dane Whitman, who will eventually become Black Knight if all follows in the MCU as it did in the comics. So far, we haven't heard anything about Dane, or what's next for Kit Harington's character in the MCU. We do know that he was speaking to Mahershela Ali's Blade in Eternals' post-credits scene, but the Daywalker's movie isn't out until 2025. Besides, it's not like Blade said, "Hey Dane, come with me to the next movie," so we're still waiting on updates on what he's up to.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Clea

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness may not have boasted as many alternate worlds as fans thought there'd be, but it did introduce a character who is pretty important. Clea is the niece of Dormammu, whom viewers may remember Stephen Strange bested in the first movie. One would assume she'll have a notable role in any future Doctor Strange adventures, especially as sorceress supreme of the Dark Dimension, but as of this writing, there's no confirmation that will happen. Since she's a sorceress, maybe she'll pop up in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, but there's no word on that either.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

America Chavez

America Chavez is one of the most intriguing characters in the MCU right now. Her ability to jump between universes really makes it possible for her to show up in the most unexpected of places. I think she'd be someone who could feasibly pop into Deadpool 3, but really, that's just a guess. If jumping dimensions is a factor, then I would say it's a possibility we'll see her again.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Love

Thor adopted Love after the death of her father, Gorr. He was seen fighting alongside her at the end of Love and Thunder, and the young girl was in possession of Stormbreaker. There's a lot of potential for this dynamic duo, but I don't think it's a secret that Chris Hemsworth has been on the fence about doing more Marvel movies. I'm not sure Love would appear without Thor, or at least the current child version wouldn't. We shall see, though I wouldn't be surprised if an older version of Love popped up in an event that takes place in the future.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Hercules

Should Thor show his face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, he's going to have the fury of Zeus upon him. Specifically, the god sent his son Hercules to handle the Marvel hero. Hercules is the god of strength and can even overpower the strongest of Marvel heroes in feats. Suffice it to say that Thor is in some trouble if they ever cross paths.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Namor

Namor may not have been able to best Shuri, but the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showed the monarch didn't give up on his plans for a conflict with Earth. We'll see him again down the road, assuming the allegations against Tenoch Huerta don't cause Marvel to course correct and let the Atlantean prince sleep with the fishes.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop seemingly has the keys to the kingdom to take over as the new Hawkeye, but no projects on the horizon where she'll take up the mantle. Jeremy Renner is slowly recovering from his snowplow accident, but who knows if or when he'd be in any shape to reprise his role as the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye. For now, I think it's safe to say any plans for Bishop are on the back burner, as much as we'd like to see her in action.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Skarr

Remember at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when Hulk returned and had a son? Skarr's appearance was only about a three-second cameo in the series, but he's a complicated character who could be either a villain or an ally, depending on how the MCU wants to tell his story. At this point, I'm hoping his story gets told either way given how complicated it is to tell stories about the Hulk franchise, so we'll see where this goes.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock was one of the more hyped characters in the MCU, but when he made his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he wasn't quite on the same level as the character dedicated fans knew from Marvel Comics. There's a chance we may see a stronger version of the character down the stretch, though I don't know how or when that could happen. If he can get his powers in check and maybe be a bit less dim, he'd be a formidable opponent for most any villain in the Marvel universe.

We may not know where we'll see these Marvel characters next, but we do know anyone with a Disney+ subscription can see them right now. CinemaBlend will continue to keep an eye out for updates on each character and where we might see them next.