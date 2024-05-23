Robert Downey Jr. Called Up The Avengers To Help Roast Chris Hemsworth During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

The landscape of upcoming Marvel movies still doesn’t feel the same, as most of the founding Avengers are either MIA in the MCU or have taken a seemingly final bow. That hasn’t broken the fellowship of actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth though, especially since the 2024 Oscar winner accepted the gig of welcoming his friend and Furiosa star onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But, of course, the former Tony Stark himself assembled the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to roast their near and dear friend. And as Variety captured the speech through a video shared on its social media presence, those remarks were made available to the world. Here now is the mini roast of Chris Hemsworth, as delivered by Robert Downey Jr.:

First off, Renner says 'absurdly annoyingly amazing.' Ruffalo came in strong with 'Friend from work.' That's a callback, now I get it. Scarlett got to the heart of it with 'sensitive leading lady.' Captain America calls him 'second-best Chris.'

Whether or not that was true feedback from the rest of The Avengers cast is debatable, especially since we all know how good Mr. Downey is at improv. It kind of doesn’t matter, because knowing the friendship that reigns among those actors that hammered in Phase 1 of the MCU into place, the line between those two answers is gloriously blurry.

It wasn’t all jokes during the Oppenheimer star’s tribute to the man he once called “Point Break” on screen. Among the lighthearted jabs and his attempt at an Australian accent, Robert Downey Jr. got to the actual heart of his remarks rather nicely. And nowhere can that be seen better than when he showed off his more reverent side, through the following:

He has a true blue wit, and he has a depth of soul. And it has been my sincere pleasure to know you, lo these many years. But you keep us Hollywood folks on our toes, because you're just a real dude.

Another line has been blurred in the friendship of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, as this Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration showed just how much love there is between these two men. Even in light of the remarks captured above, it’s probably best to watch them actually being delivered in the flesh, if only to feel some more of that classic Avengers magic:

Robert Downey Jr. roasts Chris Hemsworth at the "Thor" star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, using phrases the "Avengers" cast sent to him. https://t.co/3ZuokJmAEN pic.twitter.com/uRspzvZa23May 23, 2024

Five years after the gang broke up the band in the traumatic masterpiece Avengers: Endgame, it feels good to see folks like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth reuniting to pay tribute and get friendly. The uncertain future of the MCU could do anything at this point, but if there was a logical way to get this group back together on screen, you could bet people would celebrate that cause themselves.

As it stands, the only way you’ll see the original Avengers lineup is through the power of Disney+. However, Chris Hemsworth fans can head to a theater near them, as the 2024 movie schedule puts him back at the box office this weekend in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.