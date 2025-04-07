Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Look Might Have Leaked And Fans Are Sounding Off Online

Marvel fans are always on the lookout, digging into every image, trailer, and mysterious social media post for hints about upcoming Marvel movies . Recently there’s been a buzz about a possible sneak peek of RDJ’s Doctor Doom look for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday . Believe it or not, the latest excitement comes from an unexpected source: a birthday invitation. Let’s see what everyone is saying about this potential first look at Downey Jr.'s MCU comeback as the iconic villain .

This past weekend, acclaimed pianist and composer Eric Lewis—known professionally as ELEW —shared a striking, comic book–style image on his Instagram (@elewrockjazz). The post, meant to celebrate Robert Downey Jr.’s 60th birthday, features what appears to be the Iron Man actor decked out in full Doctor Doom regalia, complete with a cloak, glowing scientific symbols, and a cybernetic mask overlaying the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star ’s face.

A post shared by ELEW (@elewrockjazz) A photo posted by on

This cool artwork looks like an old-school Marvel comic, with "From Doctor Doom" at the top and "60¢" in the corner, which really nails that birthday vibe. But what’s got fans all fired up is how much Doctor Doom’s masked face looks like Robert Downey Jr. It's wild! Is this just a fun nod? Or could it be hinting at something even bigger?

Fans are definitely sharing their thoughts online, with social media lighting up with excitement and confusion. Some long-time Doom fans are super pumped about the art style and the Sherlock Holmes performer's look, while others aren’t quite sure what to think.

A lot of commenters are all in for the first look. User @anilzzon chimed in with:

This is S.I.C.K!!!!!!!!

Another fan, @a1thewolfeman, is really loving it. They commented:

As a longtime Doom fan, this is tremendous! 😳

But then there's @spacelytimed, who, like many others, is confused about whether to take the image seriously. They posted:

Is this a real promo for Avengers or just a fan tribute?

One thing is clear: this particular image was created as a personal tribute for Robert’s birthday bash—held at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, UK—and it’s easy to see why fans are buzzing. Marvel has a long tradition of blurring the lines between viral fan service and genuine marketing breadcrumbs. And with Doomsday on the horizon, May 1, 2026, for those marking calendars, the timing is suspiciously perfect.

Even more tantalizing? Rumors suggest Downey’s Doom could appear ahead of schedule in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps , set to hit the 2025 movie release schedule on July 25. That would give fans just enough time to adjust to the new look of their former beloved Stark actor returning.