Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Look Might Have Leaked And Fans Are Sounding Off Online

News
By published

Is there more to this than a simple tribute?

In a director&#039;s chair, a grey-suited Robert Downey Jr. shushes the camera as Marvel reveals the Doomsday cast.
(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel fans are always on the lookout, digging into every image, trailer, and mysterious social media post for hints about upcoming Marvel movies. Recently there’s been a buzz about a possible sneak peek of RDJ’s Doctor Doom look for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Believe it or not, the latest excitement comes from an unexpected source: a birthday invitation. Let’s see what everyone is saying about this potential first look at Downey Jr.'s MCU comeback as the iconic villain.

This past weekend, acclaimed pianist and composer Eric Lewis—known professionally as ELEW —shared a striking, comic book–style image on his Instagram (@elewrockjazz). The post, meant to celebrate Robert Downey Jr.’s 60th birthday, features what appears to be the Iron Man actor decked out in full Doctor Doom regalia, complete with a cloak, glowing scientific symbols, and a cybernetic mask overlaying the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star’s face.

A post shared by ELEW (@elewrockjazz)

A photo posted by on

This cool artwork looks like an old-school Marvel comic, with "From Doctor Doom" at the top and "60¢" in the corner, which really nails that birthday vibe. But what’s got fans all fired up is how much Doctor Doom’s masked face looks like Robert Downey Jr. It's wild! Is this just a fun nod? Or could it be hinting at something even bigger?

Fans are definitely sharing their thoughts online, with social media lighting up with excitement and confusion. Some long-time Doom fans are super pumped about the art style and the Sherlock Holmes performer's look, while others aren’t quite sure what to think.

A lot of commenters are all in for the first look. User @anilzzon chimed in with:

This is S.I.C.K!!!!!!!!

Another fan, @a1thewolfeman, is really loving it. They commented:

As a longtime Doom fan, this is tremendous! 😳

But then there's @spacelytimed, who, like many others, is confused about whether to take the image seriously. They posted:

Is this a real promo for Avengers or just a fan tribute?

One thing is clear: this particular image was created as a personal tribute for Robert’s birthday bash—held at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, UK—and it’s easy to see why fans are buzzing. Marvel has a long tradition of blurring the lines between viral fan service and genuine marketing breadcrumbs. And with Doomsday on the horizon, May 1, 2026, for those marking calendars, the timing is suspiciously perfect.

Even more tantalizing? Rumors suggest Downey’s Doom could appear ahead of schedule in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set to hit the 2025 movie release schedule on July 25. That would give fans just enough time to adjust to the new look of their former beloved Stark actor returning.

For now, we have to wait until anything is confirmed about Robert Downey’s next appearance in the MCU, but until then, how about revisiting all of his time as Tony Stark in all the Marvel movies in order with your Disney+ subscription?

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Blind Al and Deadpool eating popcorn out of the lewd Wolverine bucket in ad for Disney+ release of Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.

Kevin Feige Is Apparently A Huge Movie Popcorn Bucket Fan Too, And I Love This For Marvel Fans
The Avengers assemble in The Avengers

The Story About The Avengers’ Matching Tattoos Has Run Around Forever, But I Didn’t Realize Robert Downey Jr Had Spilled The Beans On The Order They Got Them In
Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.

I Love Amazon’s Reacher, Which Is Why I Need To Deliver Some Harsh Criticism
See more latest
Most Popular
Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.
I Love Amazon’s Reacher, Which Is Why I Need To Deliver Some Harsh Criticism
Jennifer Lopez smiling looking at Affleck at the premiere of The Flash
After Ben Affleck Opened Up About His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez, An Insider Dropped Claims About Her Feelings On His Comments
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
‘It Was Going To Be Hard To Work With Somebody Else’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Talks Staying On The Show After Pat Sajak’s Retirement
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat in his truck in Twisters/ Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987&#039;s Running Man (side by side image)
Glen Powell Recalls Reaching Out To Arnold Schwarzenegger To Get His ‘Blessing’ For The Running Man Remake, And I’d Have Been Nervous To Do It
Lorelai and Rory at a Bed and Breakfast
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
Blind Al and Deadpool eating popcorn out of the lewd Wolverine bucket in ad for Disney+ release of Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
Kevin Feige Is Apparently A Huge Movie Popcorn Bucket Fan Too, And I Love This For Marvel Fans
AJ Odudu &amp; Will Best either side of the Big Brother eye
How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online And Live Stream Season 24 For Free From Anywhere
Matt, Any, Amani all together in their confessional
90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Drama Escalated After Any's Major Confession, And I Think This Could Get Even Messier
Lottie upset by Travis in Yellowjackets Episode 309
‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment in split images
Could Haley Joel Osment Join His Sister On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage? It’s Wild To Think They’ve Starred In The Same Project And Still Haven’t Interacted On Screen