Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates His First Oscar Win On Social Media, And I’m So Glad We Can Enjoy This ‘Happy Day’ With The Oppenheimer Star

The 96th Academy Awards may not have gotten off to the best of starts for Robert Downey Jr. considering how annoyed he looked at the nasty jabs host Jimmy Kimmel took at him during the opening monologue, but it didn’t take long for the night to significantly improve for him. Downey ended up being among the 2024 Oscars winners, taking home Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Needless to say this a big milestone for the man since it’s the first Oscar he’s won, and now he’s gone on social media to share in this “happy day” he’s celebrating with the masses.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Downey shared a picture of how he’s kicking back to enjoy his Oscar win by exchanging his formalwear from the night before for a comfortable robe, and holding a cup of coffee in one hand and the golden statuette in the other. Take a look!

(Image credit: Instagram)

A happy day indeed! Not only does it refer to Robert Downey Jr. adding an Academy Award to his collection of accolades, but it also allows the actor to plug Happy Products, the coffee company he launched at the beginning of the year with co-founder Craig Dubitsky. Why not get the best of both worlds by enjoying that Oscar while enjoying a cup of java from your own brand? Side note, I’m also quite taken by his watch.

Downey was first up for Oscars gold back in 1993 when he was nominated in the Best Actor category for Chaplin. Then in 2009, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder. A decade and a half later, he finally secured that win thanks to Oppenheimer, which ranked #4 among the best 25 movies of 2023, according to CinemaBlend. Downey’s competition in Best Supporting Actor this year included American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Robert De Niro, Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo.

Best Supporting Actor was one of six Academy Awards Oppenheimer scored during the night, the others being Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing. It was additionally nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling and Best Costume Design. If by some chance you’ve missed out on the major motion picture detailing Robert Oppenheimer directing the Manhattan Project and becoming the “father of the atomic bomb,” it can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

With the cinematic awards season out of the way, we can next expect to see Robert Downey Jr. in The Sympathizer, the HBO series which he stars in and produced that’s based off the same-named novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The show will be available to stream with a Max subscription following its initial airing. Meanwhile, Hulu subscribers can watch all of this year’s Oscars ceremony now.