Ryan Reynolds Has A Humorously Snarky Take On Why Deadpool And Wolverine Has That Title Instead Of Deadpool 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, but a few projects stand out as fan favorites. The Deadpool franchise is definitely in that category, which is why the threequel is the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie. And Ryan Reynolds has a humorously snarky take on why Deadpool & Wolverine has that title instead of Deadpool 3.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but one thing that's clear is that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud will be on full display. The two A-listers spoke to Variety about the blockbuster, where they traded some barbs about the movie's title. As they put it:

Ryan Reynolds : Yeah, is it Deadpool 3 or is it Wolverine 10? Certainly seniority, I mean, he’s 34 years older, so you want to take care of your elders.

: Yeah, is it Deadpool 3 or is it Wolverine 10? Certainly seniority, I mean, he’s 34 years older, so you want to take care of your elders. Hugh Jackman : I don’t care. [To Levy] It was sweet that you called it 'Wolverine & Deadpool.' I thought it was generous.

: I don’t care. [To Levy] It was sweet that you called it 'Wolverine & Deadpool.' I thought it was generous. Ryan Reynolds : [To Jackman] It’s actually called 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' I’m so sorry.

: [To Jackman] It’s actually called 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' I’m so sorry. Hugh Jackman: Wolverine obviously cares, because he would never be in a movie where it wasn’t called 'Wolverine & Deadpool.'

Shots fired! While we wait for the title characters of Deadpool & Wolverine to duke it on the big screen, Ryan Reynolds is taking some shots at his famous co-star's age. Although to be clear: there's actually only a eight year age difference, rather than the 34 that's being cited in this exchange.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting to see both Deadpool and the X-Men join the fray. That's finally happening in the long-awaited sequel, and it should be fascinating to see how the MCU is changed as a result.

In some ways it definitely feels like Jackman deserves to be a title character in the third Deadpool movie. He made his debut as Wolverine back in 2000, and has spent literal decades playing the clawed mutant. And while he said he was done following the emotional ending of Logan, he was convinced to join Deadpool & Wolverine to work with his buddies Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. And their chemistry will likely elevate the project in a major way.

Reynolds and Jackman have been trading barbs online for years now, to the delight of fans who follow both A-listers. And it sounds like they had a great time working on the Deadpool threequel, regardless of what the title is.

While fans wait for the movie to finally hit theaters, there are countless rumors about what might go down during its runtime. Specifically, fans are wondering what surprise cameos are up the filmmakers' sleeves. Luckily our questions will be answered shortly, as Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.