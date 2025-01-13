Sebastian Stan Takes A Playful Dig At Anthony Mackie When Talking About Filming Thunderbolts* Without Him (Because Of Course)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have a relationship that combines a deep friendship with endless antagonism. They’re one of the most entertaining odd couples in the MCU, and it seems that one of the reasons they work so well together on screen, is that the real-life friendship between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is quite similar.

Both Mackie and Stan will be leading their own upcoming Marvel movies this year, Mackie with Captain America: Brave New World in February and Stan with Thunderbolts* in May. Appearing on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Sebastian Stan threw some shade at his fellow headliner, all in good fun of course. Despite being in two major films that have received awards seasons praise, A Different Man and The Apprentice, Stan says his 2024 was a quiet year, because he didn’t spend it with Mackie. Stan said…

[Filming] Thunderbolts*, let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me, because I didn’t see Anthony Mackie. So I’ll say that. Although, I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit.

While Sebastian Stan is having some fun at his friend’s expense, it’s quite the statement to say his year was quiet since apparently hanging out with Anthony Mackie is wilder than the entire Thunderbolts* team. Stan has compared the Marvel movie to The Breakfast Club for the way it throws together a bunch of misfit characters. One has to assume it was quite the busty movie considering Thunderbolts* cast is so stacked.

Mackie and Stan co-starred in the second Marvel series for Disney+, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The characters made for entertaining allies as the two best friends of Captain America tried to navigate a world without him. They had somewhat different methods for playing the hero, but they teamed up quite well together. Now, each character's story will continue as each takes center stage.

From previous Captain America movies to the Avengers films to Falcon and Winter Soldier, these two actors have rarely appeared in Marvel movies without each other. This isn't even the first time Sebastian Stan has joked about making a movie without Anthony Mackie. It must feel a little odd for both to make a Marvel movie without the other.

Stan’s comments indicate that we won’t see either his or Mackie’s characters cross over from their own movies into each other this year. Though just before commenting above, Stan was asked if he appeared in Captain America: Brave New World and he deftly avoided answering the question. Of course, it’s possible that Stan does appear in the new Captain America movie, and simply doesn’t share a scene with Mackie. We could very easily see a post-credits scene in Brave New World that sets up Thunderbolts*.

Of course, putting these two in the same movie and not having them share a scene would be near criminal. They work so well together and clearly adore each other as people. Even if we won't see them together in the Marvel movies this year, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before they cross paths again.