Sebastian Stan Takes A Playful Dig At Anthony Mackie When Talking About Filming Thunderbolts* Without Him (Because Of Course)
Sebastian Stan has some fun at the expense of his friend Anthony Mackie.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have a relationship that combines a deep friendship with endless antagonism. They’re one of the most entertaining odd couples in the MCU, and it seems that one of the reasons they work so well together on screen, is that the real-life friendship between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is quite similar.
Both Mackie and Stan will be leading their own upcoming Marvel movies this year, Mackie with Captain America: Brave New World in February and Stan with Thunderbolts* in May. Appearing on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Sebastian Stan threw some shade at his fellow headliner, all in good fun of course. Despite being in two major films that have received awards seasons praise, A Different Man and The Apprentice, Stan says his 2024 was a quiet year, because he didn’t spend it with Mackie. Stan said…
While Sebastian Stan is having some fun at his friend’s expense, it’s quite the statement to say his year was quiet since apparently hanging out with Anthony Mackie is wilder than the entire Thunderbolts* team. Stan has compared the Marvel movie to The Breakfast Club for the way it throws together a bunch of misfit characters. One has to assume it was quite the busty movie considering Thunderbolts* cast is so stacked.
Mackie and Stan co-starred in the second Marvel series for Disney+, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The characters made for entertaining allies as the two best friends of Captain America tried to navigate a world without him. They had somewhat different methods for playing the hero, but they teamed up quite well together. Now, each character's story will continue as each takes center stage.
From previous Captain America movies to the Avengers films to Falcon and Winter Soldier, these two actors have rarely appeared in Marvel movies without each other. This isn't even the first time Sebastian Stan has joked about making a movie without Anthony Mackie. It must feel a little odd for both to make a Marvel movie without the other.
Stan’s comments indicate that we won’t see either his or Mackie’s characters cross over from their own movies into each other this year. Though just before commenting above, Stan was asked if he appeared in Captain America: Brave New World and he deftly avoided answering the question. Of course, it’s possible that Stan does appear in the new Captain America movie, and simply doesn’t share a scene with Mackie. We could very easily see a post-credits scene in Brave New World that sets up Thunderbolts*.
Of course, putting these two in the same movie and not having them share a scene would be near criminal. They work so well together and clearly adore each other as people. Even if we won't see them together in the Marvel movies this year, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before they cross paths again.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.