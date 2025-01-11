As Sebastian Stan Receives Awards Buzz, He Shared A Sweet Take On How Marvel Has Impacted His Career

Sebastian Stan has been working in the entertainment industry for some time now, beginning as a supporting player in productions to becoming a full-fledged leading man. He proved just that with his exceptional performances in the 2024 films A Different Man and The Apprentice and, as a result, the veteran actor is now receiving awards buzz. Amid his rise in the industry though, what’s remained a constant for much of Stan’s career is his work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he shared a sweet take on how it’s impacted his career.

For well over a decade now, the Romania-born actor has played the role of Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier a.k.a. the White Wolf. Those who’ve watched the Marvel movies in order likely know that Bucky has had an interesting journey, which began in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The recent 2025 Golden Globe winner reflected on his stint as Barnes while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. While looking back, the Logan Lucky star, explained the link between his MCU and non-MCU work:

It’s also humbling for me, you know? Because I’ve been able to be with them for close to 15 years now. I mean, I’ve grown up with Marvel, I grew as an actor and with this character, it’s like I have a brother, in a way, a family member I see for Thanksgiving every year. That’s how it feels, and they’re so supportive. And I think if I didn’t have them honestly, I don’t know if I would’ve taken these chances. I’ve been lucky.

Based on the comments that the Fresh alum makes in the YouTube clip, it seems like his work with the superhero-oriented entertainment company has motivated him to take bigger swings as an actor. That’s great for us, given that the 42-year-old star has put in such great work. After all these years, it’s wonderful that he continues to have a strong appreciation for the massive franchise that helped earn him true recognition. But it’s simultaneously been a joy to see him play different characters who don’t possess a metal arm.

Sebastian Stan’s come-up within the industry has been quite impressive. A number of fans may still remember his appearances on Gossip Girl years ago or even his stint on the show Once Upon a Time. He eventually parlayed that and his theatre work into a film career that currently includes entries like I, Tonya, I’m Not Here, The Bronze, Sharper, Dumb Money and more. He also made a splash on the small screen a few years ago with his Emmy-nominated role as Tommy Lee in the miniseries Pam & Tommy. Stan has certainly been able to run the gamut when it comes to the roles he’s played, but Bucky Barnes still holds a special place in his heart.

Fans who love Steve Rogers’ good buddy (and Sam Wilson’s frenemy) are in luck, because he’ll be back on the big screen in a matter of months. Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as Barnes in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*, which will see Bucky take on something of a de-facto leadership role. As he explained during his interview on Late Night, Stan is pumped for the film and, during a separate interview, he even compared it to the Brat Pack film The Breakfast Club. The actor is certainly getting me excited for what’s to come.

As time goes on and the Ricki and the Flash alum receives more gigs, I’m hopeful that he’ll be able to balance his superhero-related work with his other productions. The thought of him also receiving more award nods for his work is also cool. But, as a whole, It’s my hope that the man who once compared an MCU gig to a Christmas present maintains his enthusiasm for the work.

You can see Sebastian Stan alongside the Thunderbolts* cast when the upcoming Marvel movie opens in theaters on May 2. Be sure to also read up on other titles that are part of the 2025 movie schedule.