See What Daniel Craig Could Look Like As Mister Fantastic In The MCU

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild journey so far, with the franchise greatly expanding thanks to world-changing entries on both TV and the last few Marvel movies . Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange 2 is definitely no exception, as it covered a wild and scary adventure throughout the multiverse. John Krasinski also debuted as Mister Fantastic in The Illuminati sequence, although there’s a rumor that Daniel Craig was also considered for the role . And now, thanks to some epic fan art, we can see what Craig would look like as Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four in the MCU.

The Illuminati showed up around halfway through the runtime of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and fans were thrilled that John Krasinski finally appeared in the MCU as the leader of the Fantastic Four. While it remains to be seen if/when he’ll return to that role, a rumor has been circulating about Daniel Craig almost landing the role. Now popular digital artist Boss Logic has created some fan art imagining what 007 might have looked like as the elastic superhero. Check it out below,

A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Daniel Craig looks super badass in this image, even if he’d presumably be rocking a jumpsuit as Reed Richards. Still, he looks awesome as Mister Fantastic, especially thanks to that killer beard. Who knows what the Knives Out actor could have brought to the role, if that online rumor has any validity to it.

The awesome fan art of Daniel Craig comes to us from the Instagram of artist BossLogic. They’ve amassed a whopping 2.2 million followers for this type of stunning work, which brings popular rumors and fan castings to life. Considering the quality of their work and the massive popularity of the superhero genre, it was a match made in heaven.

Prior to Doctor Strange 2’s release, John Krasinski was by far the most popular rumored name attached to the role of Reed Richards/ Mister Fantastic. As such, his appearance as the Marvel hero was thrilling to fans– especially since that’s the first time the Fantastic Four has been referenced in the MCU. But moviegoers definitely would have been shocked to see Daniel Craig in the role, rather than the Office icon .

In the end, John Krasinski only had a brief role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the Illuminati captured Stephen Strange, they were quickly killed off in grisly manners by Wanda/ The Scarlet Witch. Fans are debating what might be next for the character, hoping to see Krasinski lead an actual Fantastic Four movie sometime in the future. After all, Reed Richards is presumably still alive in the main timeline of the MCU aka Earth-616. Fingers crossed that plays out, and Krasinski doesn’t merely have this one quick cameo.