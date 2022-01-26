The Office's Steve Carell And John Krasinski Are Re-Teaming For New Movie, And Ryan Reynolds Is Involved

While John Krasinski hasn’t retired from the acting game, as evidenced by him still leading the Amazon series Jack Ryan, he’s also been making a name for himself as a filmmaker through the Quiet Place movies. Now Krasinski is turning his attention to directing IF, previously known as Imaginary Friends, which we already knew had Ryan Reynolds attached to star. But this project will now be even more special for Krasinski, as it will reunite him with Steve Carell, his costar from The Office.

Because a tight lid is being kept specific IF plot details, there’s no information about how Steve Carell fits into the picture. The movie is based off an original idea John Krasinski came up with about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Carell and Krasinski spent seven seasons together on The Office as Michael Scott and Jim Halpert, respectively. Carell departed the NBC series as a series regular in “Goodbye, Michael,” though he returned a few years later for the two-part series finale. Now these two get to collaborate again in the cinematic space.

But Steve Carell and Ryan Reynolds aren’t the only actors attached to this movie that John Krasinski will write, direct and produce. Not only were Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw previously revealed to be part of IF’s main cast, but Deadline reports that Louis Gossett Jr. Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming have also been brought aboard. Although it was reported back in 2019 that Krasinski would also appear on camera in IF, it’s unclear if that’s still the case.

Speaking of older details concerning the movie previously known as Imaginary Friends, it was previously disclosed that Ryan Reynolds will play a man who has the ability to see and communicate with the Imaginary Friends of other people, both current and those who’ve been “forgotten or discarded.” When Reynolds’ main character learns that some of these imaginary friends aren’t so friendly, he’ll have to use his gifts to try and save the world. While there’s a good chance that IF retains this same story structure, given that the information was shared over two years ago, don’t be surprised if aspects of it have been altered since then.

Although Steve Carell will be heard later this year in Minions: The Rise of Gru, assuming IF’s production doesn’t get pushed back, it will mark his first live-action film appearance since 2020’s Irresistible. Carell’s also been keeping busy with the Netflix series Space Force (which is returning for its second season in February) and will star in the FX limited series The Patient. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds most recently starred in Free Guy, and his other upcoming movies besides IF include The Adam Project for Netflix and Apple TV+’s A Christmas Carol adaptation called Spirited, as well as reprising Wade Wilson for the slowly-making-progress Deadpool 3.

IF is currently dated for November 17, 2023. Keep checking with CinemaBlend for updates on its progress and news about other upcoming movies.