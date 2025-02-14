The Story Behind Why Marvel Keeps Scripts Under Lock And Key, According To Anthony Mackie: ‘So, It All Started With Samuel L. Jackson…’
Finally, the origin is revealed.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeps fans on their toes, thanks to its regular release of new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Captain America: Brave New World, which will put Anthony Mackie front and center as the new Cap. And the Hurt Locker actor recently explained that Samuel L. Jackson was partially responsible for Marvel's tight security related to their scripts. And the story is A+.
Fans who spent the Marvel movies in order know that the studio is notoriously secretive with scripts, not even allowing actors to take them home. While this is common knowledge at this point, the origin of this security measure actually goes back to the first Avengers flick. During a clip from The Graham Norton Show on BBC America's instagram, Mackie offered some context, saying:
Is it just me or does this feel like a plot point from The Office? It turns out that a clerical error is the reason Marvel studios is so crazy about its scripts, although I can't blame them. While having the first Avengers script leaked was bad enough, it would have been an even bigger deal for high stakes, secretive projects like Infinity War and Endgame. Why would Marvel take that risk twice?
Later in that same TV appearance, Anthony Mackie shared what happened to that fateful extra Avengers script. And it's not a great outcome, as he put it:
Ouch. Not only was the movie's script leaked, but apparently someone on the payroll was able to get a huge payday by selling the thing online. Suddenly those extreme security measures don't seem so crazy, do they?
What we know about Captain America: Brave New World has been limited, but the movie is officially in theaters now. Fans are eager to see how Anthony Mackie will fare as the new Cap, who doesn't have superpowers but does have a vibranium wings to help him fight goes like Red Hulk. Fans are also curious to see how the movie addresses previous projects like The Incredible Hulk and Eternals. The pressure is on for Cap 4 to deliver in theaters as part of the 2025 movie release dates, especially after some recent MCU box offie disappointments. Someone get this man a shield!
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey.
