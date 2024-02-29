Teyonah Parris Revealed Next-Level Way Marvel Kept Her From Accidentally Spoiling Beast Cameo

SPOILERS are ahead for The Marvels, which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription .

During The Marvels’ end credit scene , the MCU did what it does best, and it dropped an awesome tease for what’s to come by bringing back a beloved actor as his X-Men character. That's right, Kelsey Grammer turned up as Beast to treat the wounds of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau when she accidentally fell into a parallel reality after saving everyone else. However, it turns out that even Parris didn’t know the big cameo was happening until it was on the big screen!

When asked about her interaction with Beast during The Marvels, Teyonah Parris shared the super next-level way Marvel kept the secret from her. In her words:

I also went wild, because I’m like ‘Wait a minute! That’s not who I filmed with!’ I had no clue until it aired and I was like ‘Y’all so sneaky.’ When we filmed it, it was an actor, who was very kind, very nice and he was dressed in a lab coat. He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said ‘By the way, there’s going to be a little surprise.’ I had zero clue. Zero. I found out with everyone else.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight , Parris revealed that when she filmed the special X-Men reveal, the actor she was playing against was an unassuming actor in a lab coat who definitely did not have bright blue skin and sideburns. Either Marvel Studios doesn’t trust Teyonah Parris and the crew of The Marvels, or well… they really wanted to keep this a secret.

Over the years, there have been a lot of leaks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we get it, they wanted to keep the Beast reveal close to the vest! Teyonah Parris was completely fooled, and obviously, she didn’t get to work with Kelsey Grammer for the end credits scene. Hopefully, they’ll continue the storyline past the credits and Parris will get to be part of the introduction of the X-Men to the MCU!!

Kelsey Grammer came back for The Marvels, after starring as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and briefly in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Nicholas Hoult also memorably replaced him for the prequels in the same role. Following the recent cameo, Grammar has shared that he believes with a “certain amount of confidence” that he will return as Beast in another MCU movie.