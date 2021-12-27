The Marvel Sequel Chosen As 2022’s Most Anticipated Movie By Fandango Users

There are as many upcoming Marvel projects as there are dimensions in the multiverse. With new releases set for 2022 like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are sure to be flocking to movie theaters around the world. According to Fandango users, however, there’s one Marvel film that has beat out its competition to become the most anticipated movie of 2022.

Ticketing service Fandango recently polled over 6,000 ticket-buyers to discover the most highly anticipated releases of 2022. While a few non-Marvel properties made the cut, nearly half of the top ten were superhero sequels. And the most anticipated film of all? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Take a peek at the top ten below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (formerly Into the Spider-Verse 2)

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Jurassic World Dominion

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Avatar 2

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: Impossible 7

Why are audiences looking forward to these blockbusters so much? Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis has an idea, saying:

Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen. From some of the biggest returning characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman, and Doctor Strange, to memorable franchises like Black Panther, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World, the new year is packed with thrills, chills and adventure around every corner.

After a long hiatus from the big screen, it’s no surprise that audiences are ready to have their minds blown. An epic showdown just doesn’t have the same effect on a laptop or tablet as it does on the silver screen. And when it comes to most fans’ preferences, their top picks will allow them to catch up with their favorite characters - a huge comfort in an industry where many TV shows and potential film franchises are deep-sixed after major cliffhangers.

As for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the fans’ anticipation is no mystery. After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, viewers are wondering how the storyline of Wakanda Forever will adjust. The film was originally meant to feature Boseman’s return as T’Challa, and the producers skipped recasting the role out of respect for the late actor .

Fans have also been waiting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for, well, forever. The film was delayed multiple times due to cast injuries and pandemic-related hiccups. Actress Letitia Wright was hurt on the set, and all of the Shuri-less scenes were shot before she could return to the production. Add COVID-19 to the mix, and delays were inevitable. Luckily for the fans, the film is back on track and sure to shatter box office records in the new year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022. You can also look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to learn about the other MCU cinematic offerings on the way.