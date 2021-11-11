Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer On The ‘Pressure’ Of Honoring Chadwick Boseman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, but there are a few upcoming projects that are especially anticipated. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently in the midst of filming. And one producer recently explained the “pressure” of honoring Chadwick Boseman in the mysterious sequel.

Chadwick Boseman’s death shocked both fans and colleagues , as the late actor had a private battle with colon cancer. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue the narrative of the fictional country, while also giving appropriate credit to both T’Challa and Boseman himself. Producer Nate Moore recently spoke to the challenge of trying to honor the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star, saying:

I think this movie has a different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with. So beyond, 'Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,' and people of the first movie, it's how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn't exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we're going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we're making it.

Well, that certainly sounds like a complicated task. Making a Marvel blockbuster is never that easy of a process, but add in the pressure of living up to the success of the original Black Panther, as well as the death of Chadwick Boseman, and it sounds like Ryan Coogler and company have their hands full for Wakanda Forever.

Nate Moore’s comments to ComicBook ’s Phase Zero podcast help to show what it’s really like within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans get to see a shiny, finished product, it’s ultimately just a group of people coming together. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has an added challenge to this process given the passing of Chadwick Boseman, and the cast/crew’s responsibility to their colleague and friend.

Exactly what Ryan Coogler and company have in store for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently a complete mystery. But with T’Challa presumably passing away in-universe, the fictional country would presumably need to find a new ruler-- and someone who would take on the mantle of the Panther. There’s some obvious choices for the gig , including Shuri, M’Baku, or Okoye.

As previously mentioned Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in the midst of filming, but there’s been some complications along the way. Shuri actress Leitia Wright suffered an on set injury, requiring some hospitalization. While filming continued for a few months, production is currently shut down until the New Year so that Wright has time to properly recover.