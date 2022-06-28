The Russo Brothers Know Which MCU Actor They’d Love To See Play Wolverine (And Bring On Another Hugh Jackman ‘Feud’)

For someone as sweet as Marvel veteran Hugh Jackman, the man sure does have quite a couple feuds. One more might be added to the roster, as a recent interview for the upcoming movie The Gray Man saw both Russo Brothers admitting who they’d love to see play Wolverine in a future X-Men related project. Their choice is quite an interesting one and, if it pans out, we might get another round of Jackman ribbing a fellow former Marvel star; which is kind of what the world needs right now.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

The Russo Brothers Would Love To See Chris Evans Play Wolverine

There’s no shortage of actors that have been pitched to play the next incarnation of James Logan Howlett’s heroic alter-ego. Most notably, X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn’s three suggestions saw Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and perennial favorite Taron Egerton in the mix.

However, Chris Evans was officially named by Joe and Anthony Russo as their pick, during an interview with ComicBook.com . Here’s why the brothers think their former Captain America lead has the goods to pop some claws:

Wolverine. Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he's real good at body control. He's an incredible actor. I don't mean this in a bad way, but he's nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I'd love to see him do something like Wolverine.

On a practical front, even facing down the confusion of a multiversal variant of Wolverine played by Chris Evans, this is something that could absolutely work. His previous role as the Human Torch in Fox’s pre-MCU Fantastic Four definitely didn’t stop him from playing Steve Rogers. While Evans’ fiery role has led to some fan love , Steve Rogers is by far the more iconic spot on his resume.

Still, in the world of joke feuds, having Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman argue over whether he should even play the role or not is enough to make this latest dream casting a wonder to consider. But again, it’s not like Jackman needs any more comedic feuds for the world to catch up on, as one is still running and the other hasn’t quite developed just yet.

(Image credit: Marvel / 20th Century Studios)

Hugh Jackman’s Current “Feuds,” And How They Came About

Everyone knows the biggie in the world of the Aussie actor's “falling out” with other celebrities. The history of the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman “feud” has raged for some time, with fans, brands, and charities alike benefitting from the madness. Though if we were to compare this potential Chris Evans spat to something a bit more recent and applicable, we would have to look at Chris Hemsworth’s recent efforts compete with Jackman on another front.

Most recently, the God of Thunder himself called down some mighty words about trying to beat Hugh Jackman’s record for longest appearance as a Marvel hero on film. With six years to go by Chris Hemsworth’s estimation, he even mentioned the possibility of stealing a potential role for Jackman in Deadpool 3 to help his cause. No word has come back on what the previous Wolverine has to say on the matter, but it’s still early.

Should Chris Evans choose to do so, he now has a way onto Hugh Jackman’s rolodex of fake feuds. It takes two to tango, at the very least, so it’ll be up to Logan’s iconic star to either take the bait or slash the line. Then again, if any of the other participants on his dance card decide to latch onto these remarks, that decision might be easier than it currently is. Also, it'll probably throw the "Best Chris" standings off a bit, so that's something to look out for as well.