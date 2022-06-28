The Russo Brothers Know Which MCU Actor They’d Love To See Play Wolverine (And Bring On Another Hugh Jackman ‘Feud’)
By Mike Reyes published
The claws could come out yet again if these comments take off.
For someone as sweet as Marvel veteran Hugh Jackman, the man sure does have quite a couple feuds. One more might be added to the roster, as a recent interview for the upcoming movie The Gray Man saw both Russo Brothers admitting who they’d love to see play Wolverine in a future X-Men related project. Their choice is quite an interesting one and, if it pans out, we might get another round of Jackman ribbing a fellow former Marvel star; which is kind of what the world needs right now.
The Russo Brothers Would Love To See Chris Evans Play Wolverine
There’s no shortage of actors that have been pitched to play the next incarnation of James Logan Howlett’s heroic alter-ego. Most notably, X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn’s three suggestions saw Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and perennial favorite Taron Egerton in the mix.
However, Chris Evans was officially named by Joe and Anthony Russo as their pick, during an interview with ComicBook.com. Here’s why the brothers think their former Captain America lead has the goods to pop some claws:
On a practical front, even facing down the confusion of a multiversal variant of Wolverine played by Chris Evans, this is something that could absolutely work. His previous role as the Human Torch in Fox’s pre-MCU Fantastic Four definitely didn’t stop him from playing Steve Rogers. While Evans’ fiery role has led to some fan love, Steve Rogers is by far the more iconic spot on his resume.
Still, in the world of joke feuds, having Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman argue over whether he should even play the role or not is enough to make this latest dream casting a wonder to consider. But again, it’s not like Jackman needs any more comedic feuds for the world to catch up on, as one is still running and the other hasn’t quite developed just yet.
Hugh Jackman’s Current “Feuds,” And How They Came About
Everyone knows the biggie in the world of the Aussie actor's “falling out” with other celebrities. The history of the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman “feud” has raged for some time, with fans, brands, and charities alike benefitting from the madness. Though if we were to compare this potential Chris Evans spat to something a bit more recent and applicable, we would have to look at Chris Hemsworth’s recent efforts compete with Jackman on another front.
Most recently, the God of Thunder himself called down some mighty words about trying to beat Hugh Jackman’s record for longest appearance as a Marvel hero on film. With six years to go by Chris Hemsworth’s estimation, he even mentioned the possibility of stealing a potential role for Jackman in Deadpool 3 to help his cause. No word has come back on what the previous Wolverine has to say on the matter, but it’s still early.
Should Chris Evans choose to do so, he now has a way onto Hugh Jackman’s rolodex of fake feuds. It takes two to tango, at the very least, so it’ll be up to Logan’s iconic star to either take the bait or slash the line. Then again, if any of the other participants on his dance card decide to latch onto these remarks, that decision might be easier than it currently is. Also, it'll probably throw the "Best Chris" standings off a bit, so that's something to look out for as well.
At the moment, Chris Evans can be heard in theaters, voicing the titular protagonist of Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear. Also, the once and current cinematic boy scout will be seen flexing his villainy muscles in one of this year’s many movies on Netflix, The Gray Man. That spy-fi globetrotter will be in limited theatrical release on July 15th, with its streaming debut landing a week later on July 22nd.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.