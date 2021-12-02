Thor: Love And Thunder: Marvel Exec Makes Taika Waititi’s Movie Sound Insane
Taika Waititi is going HAM for Thor: Love and Thunder.
Filmmaker Taika Waititi has become a household name thanks to his acclaimed work on projects like Thor: Rangarok and Jojo Rabbit. The latter movie earned him an Oscar, but fans can’t wait to see him dive back into the MCU with Love and Thunder. And one crew member makes Waititi’s upcoming sequel sound absolutely insane.
Thor: Ragnarok is by far the most popular installment of Chris Hemsworth’s franchise so far, largely because of the humor, color, and heart that the director put into it. Fans can’t wait to see what’s coming with Love and Thunder, especially given the movie’s inclusion of both Natalie Portman and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel's Director of Visual Development Andy Park teased the wild visuals of Taika Waititi’s sequel, saying:
Sign me up. Obviously Marvel fans know that Thor: Love and Thunder is in good hands, and it seems that Taika Waititi is going to push the franchise even further than he did with Ragnarok. Even the higher ups at Marvel were surprised by just how far the multihyphenate was able to push this new Marvel blockbuster. Is it July yet?
Andy Park’s comments to ScreenRant are sure to raise anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder, which was already pretty damn high. While the movie’s contents are being kept largely under wraps, the limited information certainly makes it sound like a wild ride. And from the sounds of it, we should probably expect the unexpected when Taika Waititi's second MCU venture hit theaters this summer.
As previously mentioned, there is some limited information about what Taika Waititi is cooking up with Thor: Love and Thunder. Fardcore Marvel fans are excited for the Guardians of the Galaxy to be included in the action, although smart money says they won’t have that huge of a role. Chris Hemsworth’s Avenger left with the team at the end of Avengers: Endgame, allowing for his continued rivalry with Star-Lord.
Aside from the Guardians, Marvel fans can’t wait to see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder. She was noticeably absent throughout Phase Three, but will have a major role, transforming into Mighty Thor in the process. Taika Waititi is seemingly adapting the storyline from the comics, where Jane is also battling cancer. It sounds like Portman will definitely have her hands full, getting into the action and also telling an emotional story.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022, complete with some crazy visuals. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
