Chris Hemsworth Shared A Throwback Video From His Thor: Love And Thunder Training, And Wow

With Thor: Love and Thunder done filming, fans are now eagerly awaiting their first look at the God of Thunder's next solo film. When production was completed, Chris Hemsworth celebrated by posting a photo that broke the internet for a day or so, due to the actor's massive physique. The training required for playing Thor is undoubtedly insane, and Hemsworth clearly took it up a notch for this latest film. Now, the actor has shared a throwback video from his training for the MCU film, and it's pretty insane.

Chris Hemsworth has posted plenty of workout videos and photos over the years, but the workout he started utilizing during his training for Thor: Love and Thunder may be the most intense yet. This routine was specifically used to help the actor gain the massive arms he showed off in that viral photo with Taika Waititi. He posted his training and in-depth explanation on Instagram:

As Chris Hemsworth explained, his trainer introduced him to blood restriction training, which forces certain muscles to work while cutting off others and makes the workout difficult -- even with “light” weight. As you can see, the Marvel star immediately felt the difference doing four sets of bicep curls then hanging on a rope to burn his arms. Hemsworth is, of course, very charming and hilarious throughout, but he is clearly going through it. Still, the results speak for themselves.

It's somewhat scary to think that a workout can even be strenuous for someone like the Thor actor. Still his willingness to go to such extreme lengths to fit the comic book superhero mold is commendable and shows his commitment to the role he's played for a decade now. Though with this video, it's totally understandable that after five months of maintaining such a crazy physique, he was more than ready for some downtime and the opportunity to get back to what he enjoys.

When he's not working out or discussing his work on Thor, Chris Hemsworth has recently been hyping up fans for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he welcomed actor Simu Liu to the MCU with a cool tweet. Naturally, fans now can’t wait for a Thor-Shang-Chi team-up. With the franchise establishing its new heroes and seemingly starting a new grand narrative, the possibilities are endless and, hopefully, we'll get that team-up. There are many Avengers and general MCU questions that need answering, and the wait for clarification is getting pretty hard.

Still, there's plenty to look forward to alone with Thor: Love and Thunder. Christian Bale is set to debut as Gorr The God Butcher in the film, and some unofficial set photos have even revealed what he may look like in the role. The movie will also mark the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and feature her in a prominent role. There are plenty of reasons why it's is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming MCU movies, and we cant wait to see what Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth have cooked up.

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on May 6, 2022.