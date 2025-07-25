Andy Cohen Reprised His Sex And The City Cameo For And Just Like That And Fans Are Freaking Out

Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That Season 3 Episode 9.

Sex and The City is a HBO show that got people talking, and has remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape for decades. Its spinoff And Just Like That is in the midst of Season 3 for those with a HBO Max subscription, and it's been a wild one. The penultimate episode just aired, and featured a surprise cameo by Andy Cohen, who reprised his role from Sex and The City Season 6. And yes, fans are freaking out about it.

Season 3 of And Just Like That has been a ride, and I'm sad it's almost over. I was over the moon that Carrie and Aidan finally broke up in the latest episode, but another moment also broke the internet: Andy Cohen's return as Daniel the shoe salesman. HBO's Instagram post featured his scenes in both shows, check it out:

A post shared by And Just Like That... (@justlikethatmax) A photo posted by on

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker are besties, so seeing them back in the Sex and the City universe together got folks talking. While he wasn't a public figure when he popped up in the original series, an appearance by Andy means much more now that he's famous... even for folks who aren't obsessed with the Real Housewives franchise.

In both that video and an additional post that Andy posted, the comments section blew up with fans who were freaking out about seeing him and SJP together on And Just Like That. Some A+ responses include:

I SCREAMED WHEN HE APPEARED!! one of the best episodes ❤️

WE LOVE ANDY WHAT A KING HE ATE THOSE 2 SECONDS OF SCREEN TIME

Also look how freaking amazing you both look 🔥🔥\

This makes me SO HAPPY!!!!!! 👠👠👠👠

THIS IS EVERYTHING ❤️

Honestly, same. I definitely made an audible noise when Andy popped up for a brief but memorable scene in Episode 9 of And Just Like That. And I'm hoping he talks about what it was like filming that cameo in Watch What Happens Live (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription).

As previously mentioned, Cohen created his own post about his tenure in the Sex and the City universe, with he and SJP even recreating their pose from back in Season 6. See for yourself below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cute is that? Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker have aged like fine wine, and it's heartening to see how strong their friendship continues to be. And while Episode 9 was a hard one for Carrie, at least we got to have this fun moment between the two real-life besties.

There's only one more episode of And Just Like That left this season, so it should be interesting to see where Michael Patrick King takes his cast of characters for that final installment. With Carrie and Aidan finally donezo, will she finally hook up with Duncan? Fingers crossed.

And Just Like That airs new episodes Thursdays on Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if any more wild cameos happen during the finale.