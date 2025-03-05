Another Marvel Leak Has Gone Down Thanks To Toys, But It's What Isn't Seen That Has Me Worried

By
published

Does a new line of toys reveal something about Marvel's newest team?

Thunderbolts cast in an elevator
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the most common ways for details of big blockbuster movies to be leaked doesn't involve the set, it involves the toy store. Merchandise has to be worked on at the same time a film is in production in order for it to be on shelves when the flick is released. So the makers of action figures and more end up knowing a great deal about a movie before it’s out. And, now, I’m afraid I may know something I wish I didn’t about the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts*.

No major film release goes by without its own line of Funko Pops, and the highly anticipated Thunderbolts* will be no different. A post on Reddit recently shared the first set of the doe-eyed figures which includes Yelena, Red Guardian, Bucky, John Walker,and Sentry. The listing is interesting because it appears to leave out two members of the main team, Taskmaster and Ghost:

New ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ Funko Pop Revealed of Sentry! from r/sentry

This is far from the first time that a toy has revealed details about a major movie release. It’s not even the first time that a Funko Pop specifically has divulged Marvel details that hadn’t been shown on screen yet.

As it regards Taskmaster, this would seemingly be more evidence that the character just isn’t going to be a significant part of the movie. As seen in the Thunderbolts* trailers,Taskmaster rarely appears with the rest of the team in many of the scenes, possibly indicating Taskmaster will be killed off at some point, or perhaps that she simply doesn’t play well with others and F’s right off rather than join up.

However, the lack of Ghost, who last appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp, is an interesting. Why she wouldn’t be included in the first batch of figures makes less sense. While Ghost is more visible in the trailers, that doesn’t mean that she survives the movie. Perhaps she will also end up leaving the story early.

The character's lack of appearance could be for other reasons. She’s the character on the Thunderbolts* team who has had the longest gap since her last appearance. It’s possible that a lot of fans won’t necessarily remember her and, thus, her Funko Pop might not sell as well.

However, I will now certainly be watching Thunderbolts* (which opens in theaters on May 2) with an eye on Ghost to see if the lack of a Funko Pop means something more. It’s clear that something happens to Taskmaster in the film, and so the fact that she and Ghost are in a similar situation regarding the film’s merch certainly indicates that we might be losing two members of this new team just as they are coming together.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

