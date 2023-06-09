Tom Holland Opens Up About Texting Chris Pratt And Robert Downey Jr. About MCU Movies, And It’s Too Sweet To Even Be A Humblebrag

Tom Holland has been professionally acting since he was 12 years old, but it’s no secret that his fame skyrocketed when he was cast to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has six Marvel movies under his belt (seven if you want to count the footage of him in Venom: Let There Be Carnage), with audiences last seeing him in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. While there isn’t a timetable yet on when we’ll see Holland back in the MCU, he did open up about texting Chris Pratt and Robert Downey Jr. about the franchise, and it’s too sweet to even qualify as a humblebrag.

Holland is currently promoting The Crowded Room, which can be watched with an Apple TV+ subscription and marks his first time leading a TV show. But, of course, there’s curiosity about when he’ll be back in action as Peter Parker and where we stand with Spider-Man 4. While Holland didn’t have an update to provide on that front, he did share with TheProjectTV how he’s communicated over text with two of his MCU co-stars. First though, he shared his praise for Chris Pratt’s latest Marvel movie, saying:

To be perfectly honest with you, I actually don't have anything. I know nothing. I don't know what's going on. I do know that I love that new Guardians movie though. I thought that was so good, and I thought it was so emotional. I thought it was super funny. I thought the action was brilliant. I thought the humor was to a T. I thought that movie was tip-top.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened in theaters in early May, following just three months after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In addition being a box office success with its $786 million haul worldwide so far, Vol. 3 has received a lot of praise from critics and general audiences alike, and we can count Tom Holland as one of its fans. We saw his Peter Parker and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord share screen time in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and since Vol. 3’s end-credits scene declared that “The Legendary Star-Lord will return,” there’s

For now though, why bring up Holland liking Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Because as you’ll read below, he texted Pratt to share his support for it, and the Spider-Man actor also recalled texting Robert Downey Jr. during his early MCU days about how much he like the first Iron Man movie:

I always send the text messages to the right people to let them know that I've enjoyed their work and I love being a part of that world. I love hearing what's going on. I'm a huge fan of the MCU, I have been since day dot. So to be able to say that I'm part of it is really cool. And to kind of celebrate other people's work there, like I'd love to, when I was a 14-year-old kid, have texted Robert Downey Jr. and been like 'Wow, Iron Man 1 was sick.' And now I can text Chris Pratt and say, 'Oh my god, I love that film. It was so good.' So I really enjoy that.

Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man in summer 2015 for Captain America: Civil War, so by that point, Iron Man had been out for seven years and had long since cemented itself as one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time. So Holland getting to tell Downey at such a young age how much he loved Tony Stark’s origin story over a text message unquestionably qualifies as a big deal. More importantly though, nearly a decade later, Holland makes sure to send text messages to his fellow MCU talent to let them know when he likes their contributions to the franchise. That complimentary attitude more than outbalances those handful of times that Holland has accidentally dished out Marvel spoilers.

Although Holland recently shared that their have been meetings about Spider-Man 4, those have been put on hold because of the writers strike. So we’re in for a longer wait to learn when this installment will be added to the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies, but in the meantime, most of Holland’s Spider-Man appearances can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. The next MCU theatrical tale, The Marvels, comes out on November 10.