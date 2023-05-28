Avengers: Endgame’s Directors Are Still Giving Tom Holland A Hard Time About Spoilers

Ever since Tom Holland’s first turn as Spider-Man in 2016, he has been terrible at keeping secrets. Holland has a well-documented history of letting Marvel surprises slip during interviews and accidentally divulging spoilers. It has become somewhat of a meme amongst Marvel fans, and efforts have been taken to make sure he doesn’t leak any key information. While he has gotten a bit better in the recent years, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo can’t help but give the Uncharted star a hard time about his loose-lipped past.

In a hilarious new TikTok posted by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO production company, Joe Russo is shown reenacting a scenario where the plot of Endgame was being discussed in 2018. However, the subject was immediately changed when Holland entered the room. This hysterically suggests the creative team did everything they could to keep quiet around the Cherry actor, so he couldn’t spoil the movie for anyone.

The creative team definitely had reasons to be worried. Holland accidentally revealed the Avengers: Infinity War poster during an Instagram Live before Marvel gave him the okay. He also leaked the Spider-Man 2 title before it was announced (although that one might have been planned), and he gave away the ending of Infinity War to an entire packed theater. By the time Disney started production on Endgame, the studio stopped giving Holland full scripts, instead only providing him scripts with his lines to prevent any leaks. Keeping secrets is hard, but the Spider-Man actor seems to have a harder time than most.

However, only giving Holland a hard time doesn’t exactly seem fair, as many MCU actors have given away spoilers over the years. Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed Thor: Ragnarok during the movie’s premiere, as well as divulged the ending of Infinity War during a press junket. In addition, Dave Bautista let Endgame knowledge slip, and Gwyneth Paltrow made her own Avengers whoopsie. With so many major stars taking part in the superhero mega franchise, it’s a wonder more information doesn’t get out. After 32 films, Marvel must practically be a spoiler-stopping machine.

Marvel still may have to continue keeping an eye on Tom Holland, as the actor isn’t quite done with the MCU just yet. While the studio may have gotten through Endgame without the actor giving away any major plot details, it's possible he'll be back for Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Kang Dynasty, so they may need to start sequestering the star now. He is also set to star in another much anticipated Spider-Man film, and I think I speak for everyone when I say the less Tom knows, the better.

While he may have a hard time keeping secrets, the Russo Brothers still love working with the superhero actor. Fans can catch Holland leading Cherry, a film led by the directing duo, which is available with an AppleTV+ subscription. MCU fans can also revisit the beloved Avengers films, which are all available for Disney+ subscribers.