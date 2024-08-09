Release The 'Downey Draft': Apparently There Was A Version Of Deadpool And Wolverine With Tony Stark In It

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years. New projects are constantly released in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription, but few recent projects have been as wildly successful as Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie was filled with tons of exciting cameos, and apparently there was a version of Deadpool 3 with Tony Stark in it. Cue the campaigns to release the Downey draft!

Deadpool & Wolverine has been breaking records at the box office, and is the biggest MCU movie in years. Fans delighted over its various cameos, but it turns out that we could have gotten Robert Downey Jr. back as Tony Stark. While speaking with THR, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese revealed that Happy Hogan's scene originally included Iron Man himself. Wernick said "There is a script. We have the Downey draft," which is definitely a thrilling update. But Reese explained why it ultimately didn't happen, offering:

Jon was amazing about it. He hung in there while it was still undetermined for a little while, and then ultimately was very gracious about having it expand out. We did love the idea of Tony Stark being in there, but we also perfectly understand why it didn’t happen, given that Downey jumped up on stage (at Comic-Con) and became Dr. Doom not 10 seconds after our movie came out.

Well, my mind is blown. As if there weren't enough fantastic cameos in Deadpool 3, the icing on the cake would have been Robert Downey Jr. back as the hero who started it all: Tony Stark. But it definitely makes sense that his plan didn't come to fruition, considering the recent changes to the shared universe.

As Rhett Reese mentioned, Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU was announced during San Diego Comic-Con, breaking the internet in the process. Because rather than stepping back into Iron Man's armor, he'll be portraying the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

Having RDJ appear briefly in the Happy Hogan Deadpool 3 scene would have been exciting, but it likely would have cheapened the announcement about Doomsday. Still, I have to wonder what the script look like, and what it would have been like seeing Tony Stark and Wade Wilson (arguably two snarkiest characters in the MCU), verbally spar with each other.

