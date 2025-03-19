Epic Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Puts RDJ’s Title Character Face To Face With Iron Man Armor

How is this going to work?

Tony Stark telling Ebony Maw to get lost
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for over a decade, and is constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The fandom is always curious about upcoming Marvel movies, but the conversations around Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are getting especially loud nowadays. And some epic fan art has imagined Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom coming face to face with Iron Man's signature helmet.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are seriously hyped about RDJ's return to the shared universe. There are countless questions about how this might go down, and if/how the actor's past as Iron Man is addressed in the pair of blockbusters. What The Russo Brothers are planning is unclear, but fan art on Instagram showed Doctor Doom holding Tony's helmet. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that it all began with Jon Favreau's original Iron Man. So the idea of seeing RDJ addressing that character as Doctor Doom is definitely a thrilling one. Hopefully we get some information about how his return to the MCU will actually work soon.

While the above piece of fan art is pretty epic, artist Adam Spizak imagined a more gory version of his Avengers: Doomsday poster. Once again combining Doom and Iron Man, we see Tony Stark's skull still in said helmet. Check it out below:

Honestly, sign me up. While these images are fan art and not official posters from Marvel Studios, they show just how thrilling it is to fans that Robert Downey Jr. will be back in the shared universe. And the idea that he's going from hero to villain makes this casting news all the more exciting.

With the multiverse in play, it feels like just about anything could happen in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The fact that RDJ is playing a new role prove that, and there are countless questions exactly how his tenure as Doctor Doom is going to work. Tony Stark's loved ones are likely going to respond very strongly when the new villain ends up looking like the beloved former hero. And if he also happens to reference Iron Man during his introduction, smart money says that it's going to inspire a strong reaction from the Avengers and fans alike.

Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As previously mentioned, not much about Doomsday and Secret Wars has been officially announced to the public. Casting is seemingly underway, and there have been some thrilling reports including Chris Evans' return to the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to hit theaters May 1st, 2026, so the pressure is on to bring the story together. But since it's not part of the 2025 movie release list, the studio is likely going to keep its cards close to the chest for now.

