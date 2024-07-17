The Russo Brothers Might Be Back For More Avengers Movies, And As A Fan I'm So Relieved

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were wild successes, with the latter movie becoming the highest grossing film ever for a period of time. Since then the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continually grown (both in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription), but there's been some debate about its quality. It was just revealed that The Russo Brothers might be back for two more Avengers movies, and as a fan I'm so relieved.

I am one of many fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order; I've yet to miss a show or movie project. But many fans have take umbrage with the shared universe not having an overall narrative that it's building, as was the case with the Infinity Stones and Thanos. But THR is reporting that Joe and Anthony Russo might be back for two upcoming Marvel movies, once again tackling the behemoth that is making an Avengers project. And I think that their expert guidance might be just what the shared universe needs to return to its former glory and continue going strong.

It's important to note that at this point the Russo Brothers are only in the early talks about bringing two more Avengers movies to life. But their contributions to the MCU are largely considered some of the best Marvel movies, including their debut Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And I personally couldn't be more happy about the idea of them taking back the Avengers reigns after some time away.

The article by THR also mentions that the job was offered to Shawn Levy, whose movie Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to make a ton of money at the box office. He seems like a great choice, although The Russos' work within the shared universe speaks for itself.

Bringing back strong, experienced MCU veterans like the The Russo Brothers is even more an exciting concept because of the precarious status of the Avengers franchise. The fifth movie was expected to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it's was rumored that title (and possibly the plot line) have been dropped after Jonathan Majors was fired by the studio. If a whole new direction is being considered, The Russos would no doubt be a valuable resource.

I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch, but the idea of The Russo Brothers returning for not one but two different Avengers movies is really thrilling. Fans like me will ultimately have to wait until there's some official news from the studio, but bringing on the acclaimed filmmakers seems like a no-brainer, and also a possible way to bring back returning actors like Chris Pratt.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will arrive July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.