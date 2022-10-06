Which MCU Character Should Keanu Reeves Play? Of Course, Reddit Has Thoughts

Keanu Reeves is one of those movie stars that everybody seems to love. He’s also one of the biggest names in Hollywood who has yet to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige has said that he has met with Keanu to talk about playing a role in the franchise before, several times in fact, but so far nothing has come of it. Rumors of Keanu finally joining the MCU pop up from time to time, even people within Marvel have theorized who Reeves could play. However, the question is, if he were to join one of the upcoming Marvel movies, what role would be the best fit?

Fans on Reddit have been playing around with this question, coming up with their own ideas of where Keanu Reeves could appear if he were introduced as a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today. At this point, a lot of the major Marvel characters have already been spoken for, but there are a few significant characters left that fans would love to see Reeves play. Silver Surfer is a popular choice, and with a Fantastic Four movie in the early stages of production, that’s a character we could very well see.

Another choice that people on Reddit seem to like is Ghost Rider. The character already appeared on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series, which at one time was considered MCU canon, but that no longer seems to be the case. If so, the character is open, and seeing Keanu Reeves playing a motorcycle-riding Avenger from hell certainly feels like it could work quite well.

Another popular choice for Reeves in the MCU among Reddit fans is a lesser-known character called the Beyonder. In Marvel Comics, the Beyonder brings about the crossover event called Secret Wars. Since we know an Avengers: Secret Wars movie is planned, this makes some sense. Even if the MCU’s version of Secret Wars doesn’t play out exactly as it did in the comics, the Beyonder could still appear in some capacity.

A third option voiced by some fans is Guardian, a member of the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight. On the one hand, seeing Alpha Flight in the MCU feels like it would be an awfully deep cut, but if Marvel Studios found success with the Guardians of the Galaxy, they could probably make Alpha Flight work. The team also has a connection to fan-favorite Wolverine, another character Reeves has been a fan pick for in the past. So, depending on what the long-term plans for that character are, outside of Hugh Jackman’s return in Deadpool 3, there could be something there.

If you watch the Marvel movies in order, it becomes a who's who of major Hollywood names. Keanu Reeves is almost conspicuous by his absence. At this point we don’t really know if we’ll ever see Keanu Reeves in the MCU. If we do, no matter what the role is, there will be a lot of very happy fans. The only downside to Keanu appearing in a Marvel movie will be that nobody will be able to theorize what role he’s going to play anymore.