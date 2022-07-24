Marvel Dropped Some Details On MCU Phase 6, And It Includes More Avengers Movies

Marvel Studios is at it again, as the mega company is dropping massive reveals left and right at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The entertainment entity just took the time to unveil its Phase 5 slate, which includes Blade, Captain America 4 and more. However, it would seem that we also have an inkling of what Marvel has planned for Phase 6. And while only a few projects have been confirmed, a couple of them are massive Avengers movies.

One thing that Marvel Studios confirmed during its SDCC panel is that Phases Four, Five and Six are now collectively known as The Multiverse Saga. This is something that many probably assumed would be the case, given the storylines that have unfolded thus far. Phase Six will kick off with Fantastic Four, which will arrive on November 8, 2024. The new wave of projects will also include Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which arrive on May 2, 2025 and November 7, 2025, respectively.

Again, don’t worry MCU fans, because those definitely aren’t the only productions that’ll be headed your way during Phase Six. The studio also dropped release windows for other productions, though it seems that Kevin Feige and co. aren’t quite ready to unveil those plans just yet. But after everything that’s been revealed this evening, can we really blame them for holding some things back?

Fantastic Four - November 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel Project - Fall 2024

Untitled Marvel Project - Winter 2024

Untitled Marvel Project - Winter 2025

Untitled Marvel Project - Spring 2025

Untitled Marvel Project - Spring 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - Spring 2025

Untitled Marvel Project - Summer 2025

Untitled Marvel Project - Summer 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars - November 7, 2025

An adaptation of the Secret Wars story arc is the realization of a dream for a number of Marvel fans. Originally a 12-issue crossover limited series that ran from May 1984 to April 1985, the saga sees an all-powerful being known as The Beyonder teleport groups of heroes and villains from the Marvel universe to face off with each other in a place known as Battleworld. The series is known for more than a few landmark elements, including the introduction of Spider-Man’s symbiote suit. Another storyline of the same name was produced in 2015 and involved the destruction of the Marvel universe, along with several other alternate realities.

It’s very possible that the film will draw inspiration from both stories, with the latter maybe even being the bigger influence here. That would seem logical given the multiversal chaos that’s reigned supreme during Phase Four. It already seems that Kang the Conqueror, who was just glimpsed in Ant-Man 3 art, is at the center of all of it. The villain has done some awful things in the pages of Marvel comics, and I’m sure he has some truly evil plans in mind for the MCU.

There are still a few questions regarding this new slate, however. For instance, there’s no telling who might direct the movies that have been announced. Spider-Man alum Jon Watts was set to tackle Fantastic Four but had to drop out. Now, it would seem that Kevin Feige wants a big-name director for the job. As for Avengers, that’ll likely be the same scenario. Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been linked to Secret Wars for a while. Joe has responded to the rumors, and it seems that things are far from set.

Overall though, this is massive news to say the least and, while it’s still early, this event has the potential to surpass what Marvel Studios accomplished during the Infinity Saga. We’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out but, in the meantime, check out past Marvel movies and TV shows using a Disney+ subscription.