Wait, Did Ryan Reynolds Just Confirm Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In Deadpool 3?

This past summer, Marvel Studios made a lot of major announcements about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe... but none of them involved Deadpool. The franchise delivered huge news at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, but neither presentation offered an update about everyone's favorite Merc With A Mouth. Fortunately, we now have a better late than never situation brewing, as it appears that Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Logan a.k.a. Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and an official September 6, 2024 release date has been set.

This news comes to us via Ryan Reynolds' official Twitter account, which posted a video with the caption "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one." You can check out the fun clip in the embed below:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEuSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Technically speaking, Deadpool and Wolverine first shared the screen together when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine... but given the universal disdain for that film, nobody really counts it/pays attention to its existence. If we're talking about legitimate interpretations of the characters, they have been ships passing in the night on the big screen.

After years of development, the first Deadpool movie hit theaters in 2016, and that timing unfortunately very closely coincided with the news that Hugh Jackman was retiring from playing Wolverine after 2017's Logan. That development disappointed fans who very much wanted to see Jackman paired up with Ryan Reynolds in his red suit, but now everything has changed.

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy (who worked with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy), and Hugh Jackman is now Ryan Reynolds' first confirmed co-star in the project. What's particularly interesting about the September 6, 2024 release date is that it seems to position the anticipated sequel as the blockbuster that will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts is presently set to close out Phase 5 with its July 2024 date, and the movie is set to come out a couple months before Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four (which is set for November 8, 2024).

Naturally, there are still a million questions surrounding this project, but one that particularly stands out is whether or not this means that Deadpool 3 will be using the plot that was developed for the sequel prior to the Walt Disney Company purchasing 20th Century Fox. Back in 2021, Ryan Reynolds Tweeted that the plot of the sequel was going to be a road trip with Deadpool and Logan that would play out "Rashomon style." Personally, that's still very much a movie that I would want to see, but we'll probably have to wait a while for official confirmation.

