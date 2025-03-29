Why Is Daredevil More Acrobatic In Born Again Than In The Netflix Show? The OG Producer Shared A Take That Makes Sense

Amid the 2025 TV schedule, Daredevil: Born Again is really rolling now that fans have Matt Murdock don the suit again (in the present day) and engage in a big fight with Muse. It's great to see the character flipping and flying around and just generally being more acrobatic than he ever was in the original Netflix series. I'd always wondered why that was the case and, now, OG franchise producer Steven S. DeKnight shared a good reason for mostly grounding "The Man Without Fear" in that way years ago.

Mr. DeKnight spotted a fan heaping praise on Daredevil's acrobatics by way of an X post. The person also noted just how much more agile DD is compared to his appearances in the original show. I have to say, this Disney+ subscription holder was glad to hear DeKnight issue an explanation, and it all came down to one thing:

It’s purely a financial issue. On the Netflix show, we didn’t have the money to do this. If we had, we would have.

Marvel's Netflix era included some of the best live-action TV fare the franchise had ever put out at the time. While the series was praised for the painstaking efforts it made to create epic hallway fights and other action sequences, it's true that the budgets for those shows weren't that hefty. So, as a result, the Hell's Kitchen-based hero's abilities had to be toned down just a bit.

That said, Daredevil: Born Again stands on the shoulders of its predecessor, to the point that it's clear that the sequel series' dialed-up violence was carried over from the original. I think it's also fair to say the added focus on Wilson Fisk and his subplot with Vanessa is getting far more attention than it might've had Vincent D'Onofrio not stunned audiences with his performance years ago.

I don't necessarily see anyone trying to say Netflix's Daredevil failed where Born Again thrives. However, if there are people out there thinking that, they should remember that the OG show is great, which is why many were devastated when it was canceled. There aren't many TV shows that are off the air for several years and can spawn a follow-up that receives widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

DD: Born Again is returning for Season 2 (which is bringing Matthew Lillard into the mix for a mystery role). Right now, though, given that Matt is officially suited up again, I'm optimistic that we'll see more acrobatics and high-flying moves from him similar to what we saw in She-Hulk.

Catch new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again when they hit Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see how this whole story comes together with the drama involving Muse, Kingpin, and Daredevil, and I'm wondering how it'll all set up the next season as the MCU moves forward. And, of course, here's hoping the jaw-dropping action sequences will only improve as the Season 1 finale draws closer.