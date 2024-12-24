So Wait, Why Is What If? Ending On Disney+? Head Honcho’s Mention Of ‘Bigger Universe Reasons’ Has Me Intrigued
The beginning of the end, or the end of the beginning?
The beginning of the end has arrived for Marvel Studios' What If...? The animated series that launched for Disney+ subscribers in 2021 has begun rolling out its final run, with a new episode premiering every day between now and the launch of the big finale on Sunday, December 29. It's has regularly been a delight, giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a tour around the multiverse and offering a glimpse at what might have been had circumstances in the franchise been different – but just because the series is ending doesn't necessarily mean that its presence in the canon is just going to fade away.
Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' head of Streaming, Television and Animation, recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the final season of What If...?, and right off the bat he suggests that the show is concluding in direct correlation with the trajectory of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before too long, audiences will be preparing to sit down in theaters for the Multiverse Saga's capstone films Avengers: Doomsday (arriving in May 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (arriving in May 2027), and where the MCU's first animated series concludes evidently feeds into what is being planned. Said Winderbaum,
There has been a curiosity pertaining to the potential of What If...? crossing over into the live-action realm since the debut of the animated show, and we still don't know if that's going to happen. That being said, while it has long seemed that the series exists at an arm's length from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline (given the different medium and stories set outside of the main canon), it's intriguing to know that there is a big picture plan that incorporates it as a puzzle piece just like the TVA-set series Loki.
Where What If...? Season 3 ends is apparently a natural conclusion for the streaming series given where things currently stand in the MCU, and just as the end of Loki Season 2 offered conclusion for Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, Brad Winderbaum suggests that it provides some closure for the story of The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright). That being said, he doesn't totally dismiss the idea of the animated show making a comeback at some point in the franchise's future. He continued,
At the time of this article's publication, the first three episodes of What If...? are available to watch on Disney+ – the latest adventure titled "What If... The Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?" As for what the future holds for the superhero franchise, you can read about all of the projects currently in the works with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.