Tom Hiddleston Shared More Details How Loki's Big Season 2 Finale Line Came About, And It's Broken My Heart All Over Again

Of all the stories that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told, the most interesting may be the story of Loki. From the villain of one story to the hero of his own, Loki's journey has been an incredible one, and a somewhat heartbreaking one. Now actor Tom Hiddleston is talking more about how Loki’s story has, at least for now, come to an end, and it’s making me emotional all over again.

At the end of Season 2 of Loki the God of Mischief finally discovers his “glorious purpose” with the words “I know what I want. I know what kind of god I need to be — for you. For all of us.” In a conversation with Shōgun’s Anna Sawai for Variety, Tom Hiddleston and the actress discuss the similarities between their two characters, and Hiddleston addresses those final words, and how they call back to an earlier line in the first Thor movie, saying…

Our brilliant directors found me and said, ‘What do you think you might want to say?’ I remembered at the end of “Thor,” the last thing he says is, “I could have done it, Father — for you. For all of us.’ It’s full of need, desperation, yearning for acceptance and misguided intention. It’s full of his own broken heart. I thought, ‘I wonder if I should say that again?’ But it has a completely different meaning, which is full of love, sacrifice, selflessness and generosity.

This isn’t the first time Tom Hiddleston has discussed those final words, but reading them again is making me feel all sorts of things. It’s a testament to Hiddleston’s ability, as well as the way the character of Loki was allowed to have incredible depth, and that not only was Loki able to make this journey but it worked so well. He certainly has the most interesting character arc throughout the MCU.

If you watch the Marvel movies in order you see the way Loki changes more than any other character in the franchise. Even when we first met Loki it was clear the character was dealing with all sorts of things internally that resulted in him becoming the villain we knew. It’s quite the journey for a man willing to sacrifice everything to make sure that his friends, and the rest of the multiverse, are safe.

Certainly, nobody knew exactly where Loki would go from his first appearance, but each time the character came back it was clear the filmmakers understood where he was, and knew how to continue his journey.

At this point, we don’t know for certain if we’ll ever see Loki again in any upcoming Marvel movies or any potential Loki Season 3. His story certainly seems to have concluded, but the fact that he is now at the center of, well, everything, certainly leaves the possibility that he could appear anywhere.