Raging Bull Writer Responds To Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Cinema And Marvel
We're still talking about Martin Scorses and Marvel.
Martin Scorsese’s anti-Marvel comments have been the topic of conversation amongst filmmakers for years. Some have fallen in line with Scorsese’s views, while others have defended the thriving superhero genre. While most have never worked with the Oscar winner, there is one person who knows him best – Raging Bull writer Paul Schrader. After working together for decades, Schrader responded to his frequent collaborator’s controversial MCU comments.
Paul Schrader’s thoughts might matter a bit more compared to other creative talent. Of course, his words might touch Scorsese differently given Schrader’s track record with the prolific director over the decades. So, if anyone would have insight into the Irishman director’s mindset, it’s Schrader. The Raging Bull writer gave his take on the Oscar-winning director’s take on superhero films with the following:
As Paul Schrader pointed out, each generation has its form of media. The themes and subjects of cinema shift every decade. While Marvel, DC and other superhero films might be seen as pure escapism, many share the true hallmarks of film – good storytelling and relatable characters. Right now, moviegoers are more interested in fun times than tackling serious issues. Having worked with Martin Scorsese multiple times, the American Gigolo director understood the legendary director’s stance.
After making his statement, Paul Schrader pointed out to GQ that Martin Scorsese’s opinion was more of a reaction to the changing times. Schrader mentioned that entertainment – film, television and media – is shifting every day. As a social media darling, the prolific writer/director has noticed more pop culture pockets developing on the internet. The attention and community entertainment once had may not come back given the current pandemic.
Given his love for social media, Paul Schrader is more in step with the times compared to some of his contemporaries. But Martin Scorsese is also allowed to have his opinion on current cinema. This type of discourse is good for everyone when it comes to theatrical releases’ future. Of course, Schrader still has confidence in cinema, as his film The Card Counter is currently in theaters.
