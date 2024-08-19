‘I’ve Always Kicked My Own Ass’: Ryan Reynolds Shares The Big Regret He Has Over Deadpool 2’s Release

When Wade Wilson planned to save Russell Collins from a prisoner-transform convoy and protect him from Cable, he assembled X-Force, an elite team of superpowered individuals… and Rob Delaney’s Peter Wisdom, who had only achieved the amazing feat of having both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Nevertheless, Wade and Peter quickly hit it off, to the point that the former went back in time to prevent the latter from being killed by Zeitgeist’s acidic vomit. As of Deadpool & Wolverine, Peter has taken over being Wade’s best friend from T.J. Miller’s Weasel (who didn’t even appear in the new movie), and Reynolds also used the latest of the Marvel movies in order to do something he regretted not doing for Deadpool 2’s release involving Delaney.

In January 2018, Rob Delaney and his wife Leah’s two-and-a-half-year-old son Henry, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, passed away. While highlighting Delaney’s performance in Deadpool & Wolverine on Instagram and other social media platforms, Reynolds noted how this happened “right as we finished Deadpool 2,” and then he said this:

I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2.

So if Ryan Reynolds was able to go back and do it all over, he’d include Henry’s name on the Deadpool 2 credits, which is noble. The good news is that the actor, who also co-wrote Deadpool & Wolverine with director Shawn Levy, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Deb Wells, made sure not to repeat that same mistake. He continued:

If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.

It’s touching that Ryan Reynolds remembered Henry and made sure to give him the respect he deserves in one of his father’s biggest movies. As for Rob Delaney himself, Reynolds described him as being one of “one of the most subversively funny people” he knows and a “beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer.” He also plugged Delaney’s book A Heart That Works, which is “an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed.”

Henry’s tribute in the credits is just one of many things to admire about Deadpool & Wolverine, which CinemaBlend’s review rated 3.5 out of 5 stars. For one thing, it’s now the highest-grossing rated R movie of all time, surpassing 2019’s Joker. Deadpool 3’s cast also brought back Marvel players like Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Dafne Keen’s Laura Kinney, Chris Evans’ Human Torch and Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, as well as finally gave Channing Tatum the opportunity to play Gambit after his spinoff was scrapped. Oh, and let’s not forget the obvious: it brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine after it was initially announced that he wouldn’t wear the adamantium claws again after Logan.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters, but you can revisit its two predecessors with a Disney+ subscription. Next up on the upcoming Marvel movies schedule is Captain America: Brave New World, which opens on February 14, 2025.