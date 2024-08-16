Weasel Wasn't Back For Deadpool 3. T.J. Miller Opens Up About Why 'Things Kind Of Changed' Between Him And Ryan Reynolds
After some controversies, T.J. Miller was missing from Deadpool and Wolverine.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for over a decade, and those who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have waited years for former Fox characters to join the fun. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, this finally happened with Deadpool & Wolverine. But Weasel wasn't back for Deadpool 3. and now T.J. Miller opened up about why "things kind of changed' between him and Ryan Reynolds.
Miller's character Weasel was noticeably absent from Deadpool 3's cast list, despite being a major character in the first two movies. Many believed this was due to T.J. Miller's controversies, as he's been mostly absent from major Hollywood projects since. While appearing on The Adam Corolla Show, he addressed his relationship with Ryan Reynolds, saying:
There you have it. While Ryan Reynolds has been working consistently for decades, the wild success of the Deadpool franchise definitely put him on another level. And Miller seems to think that's when things changed between him and the actor/writer/producer.
While Miller denied allegations about his misconduct on the set of Silicon Valley (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), his career has slowed down a bit. In the same interview, he referenced his wife's POV and Deadpool's success, musing:
This isn't the first time Miller has claimed that Ryan Reynolds hates him. Clearly there are strong feeling there, and the fact that he was booted from the Deadpool franchise likely contributed to it. Although to be fair, most of the franchise's returning characters took a backseat in Deadpool & Wolverine, with the movie instead focusing on the relationship between those two character amidst a multiversal adventure.
Deadpool is clearly here to stay, even if its without Miller's character Weasel. Given how wildly successful the third movie, smart money says he and Logan will be back for more upcoming Marvel movies. We'll just have to wait and see when/here.
Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now and continues to make money. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.