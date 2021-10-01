Scarlett Johansson Issues Statement After Black Widow Lawsuit Was Resolved With Disney

The lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has been a hot topic for months since Johansson first filed against the media company. The topic divided Hollywood for a bit with many throwing their support behind the Oscar nominee’s efforts. But after months of back-and-forth between the two parties, the headline-making suit has finally concluded. Once the issue was resolved, the Black Widow star issued a statement about her and the House of Mouse’s mutual agreement.

With the lawsuit finally resolved, Scarlett Johansson and Disney can finally move forward with their working relationship. Johansson was seemingly relieved the entire affair was over. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow star seemed pleased by the results as she stated:

I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come. The Hollywood Reporter

But the MCU star wasn’t only pleased by the resolution. Disney Studios head Alan Bergman was relieved that the company and Scarlett Johansson came to a mutual agreement over the day-to-date release plan. He even mentioned Johansson and the House of Mouse are still working together on future projects. So, the tense lawsuit hasn’t hampered the actress and Disney’s future collaborations together.

There seemed to be no hard feelings from both parties. That’s most obvious in Scarlett Johansson and Disney’s mutual position to continue their working relationship past the lawsuit. Johansson appeared to still love her time as Black Widow after playing her for the last decade. Given how profitable their collaborations were in the past, it’s understandable the House of Mouse would still want to keep doing business with the actress. At least, for now, the Black Widow star and the company have mutual respect and adoration for each other to move on from this major hiccup.

This happy resolution was vastly different from the differing points of view Disney and Scarlett Johansson shared at the start of the suit. As soon as Johansson filed her lawsuit, Disney stated her payment complaints were without merit. Things appeared to get shady as Disney commented on compensating talent properly in the wake of Johansson’s lawsuit. The war of words seemed to escalate as Johansson’s lawyers answered Disney’s claims after an admission Disney made during court proceedings.

Of course, their relationship was intact as Scarlett Johansson will headline Disney’s next-theme-park-turned-feature Tower of Terror. Outside of the Disney film, Johansson has plenty of projects coming down the pipeline. Thankfully, the lawsuit didn’t hamper moviegoers’ appreciation for Black Widow. If fans want to rejoice over the actress and Disney’s mutual agreement, you can stream Johansson’s final outing as the assassin on Disney+.