Scarlett Johansson Shares Honest Feelings On Black Widow Lawsuit Drama

Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with Disney was arguably one of the biggest stories within the Hollywood sphere over the past year. It was first reported back in July that the Oscar-nominated actress was suing The Walt Disney Company for breach of contract in regard to the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release of Black Widow. For a while, both sides made assertions about the other and, in October, it was reported that the case had been settled . Now, following the drama, Johansson is sharing some honest feelings on the situation and her position in the entertainment industry.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe alum was recently honored with the American Cinematheque Award. The ceremony included tributes from a number of her colleagues, like the F-bomb flinging Robert Downey Jr . It was also a time for the star to reflect on her past and look towards her future. Ahead of the proceedings, the Associated Press caught up with her and asked about her decision to sue Disney. The Natasha Romanoff actress responded by discussing the importance of knowing one’s worth and addressing the changing landscape within the entertainment realm:

I think it's important in general to know your own worth and stand up for yourself. I think you know, in this industry, I've been working for such a long time. It's been almost thirty years. There's so much that has shifted over those thirty years. I think sometime before, maybe, you would feel, 'Oh gosh. If I stand up for myself, I might never work again or I might be blacklisted in some way.' Thankfully, that's changing in the zeitgeist. And honestly, I think that happening in an industry that's as huge and sort of universal as the entertainment industry is really important if I lead that charge.

Scarlett Johansson is correct in her assertion that Hollywood is steadily undergoing changes on this front. These days, many stars feel empowered to take action if they believe they’re not getting what they believe they’re due. Johansson’s situation certainly represents one of the high-profile instances in which such a situation has occurred. With this, some believe that this could set a precedent for other talent working with Disney (or any other studio) down the line. And should it happen again, one would hope that it doesn’t become as heated as Johansson and Disney’s conflict.

Shortly after news of the lawsuit was first reported, Disney responded, calling the actress’ actions “callous” in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The star’s talent agency soon clapped back , accusing the company of “shamelessly and falsely” accusing her of being insensitive to the global health crisis. Other entities also chimed in on the situation like the Screen Actors Guild , which came to the defense of the Marriage Story star.

Specific details on the agreement the two sides made in order to resolve the lawsuit have not been made available. Scarlett Johannson did, however, release a statement shortly after the two sides patching things up, saying that she was “happy” that they could find common ground. She also expressed her desire to continue working with the company for the foreseeable future.