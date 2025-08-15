Ted Lasso Star Swears He Wasn't Just Hanging Around Richmond To 'Try And Get Spotted.' Why He Was There ALL The Time

As a fan of Ted Lasso, I’m excited that Season 4 is on the way. While the full cast list hasn't been confirmed yet, I’m looking forward to (hopefully) seeing my favorite characters return to my screen as well as to Richmond. The setting of Ted Lasso was as important as any character, and even more so to one of the stars.

Nick Mohammed, who played Nate in the first three seasons, recently appeared on BBC Radio, where the topic of Ted Lasso Season 4 came up. He confirmed that he and his family lived in Richmond until recently, and they've moved in part because being a star of Ted Lasso while living in Richmond was getting a bit too much. Mohammed said:

Yeah, so, we've moved slightly out of Richmond. Not too far, but slightly out of Richmond now.

It turns out that Nick Mohammed and his family had lived in Richmond for years before he became a major cast member of a show that was set there. It sounds like Mohammed was getting recognized a lot just living his life. He jokes that he was afraid it looked like he was hanging around Richmond because he wanted to be recognized, but the honest truth was much simpler: it’s where he lived. He continued:

I mean, we'd been there way before Ted Lasso. Like we moved there, my wife and I, we moved there in 2014. And then we were just in a little flat and we had kids. So, you know, we were probably going to have to move at some point. But it did look like I was just sort of hanging around Richmond to sort of try and get spotted. But we did just live there.

The new season of Ted Lasso will see Ted coach a female soccer team, but that team will reportedly still be located in Richmond. We know at least some of the new season will shoot in the U.S., but the bulk will still happen in and around London.

Of course, Nick Mohammed apparently living right outside Richmond makes the fact that he may not be returning for Ted Lasso Season 4 that much more bizarre. Even if he has scheduling conflicts, if they’re making the show right down the street from his house, surely he can find the time.

And yet, Nick Mohammed is arguably the most significant Ted Lasso cast member whose casting for Season 4 is a big question. Mohammed recently said he’s “not sure” if he will be in the show, which is an odd thing to say at a point when production was getting ready to start.

That doesn’t mean Nate won’t be there. It’s possible his return is being kept hidden for story reasons. It’s also possible that he won’t be a regular cast member in the season, but will appear in a smaller role, so he’s just not being included in conversations regarding the main cast.

I certainly hope to see plenty of Nate and plenty of Richmond in the new season of Ted Lasso. Maybe he won’t be in the show, and Nick Mohammed will just end up as an extra. After all, he lives there.