Some Fans Hate How Little Care The MCU Put Into The Aftermath After The Blip, But One Phase 5 Movie Was Supposed To Have Addressed It

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially concluded and Phase 5 has begun, and some fans are longing for a more thorough exploration of the aftermath of the last chapter's major problem: the Blip. This sentiment has gained significant momentum on social media, with passionate fans hating how little care the MCU has put into this period of time, which many feel held immense potential for captivating storytelling that was unfortunately left untapped. Despite frequent passing mentions of Thanos' universe-shattering snap, the studio has yet to delve deeply into the events of the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame. Interestingly, it has come to light that one Phase 5 movie had intentions to address the profound consequences of the Blip, which would have directly dealt with the concerns voiced by these devoted fans.

The disappointment expressed on social media and Reddit, is palpable, with users expressing their dissatisfaction with the limited attention given to this crucial period. With over 3.5k upvotes and a flurry of comments, one prominent post underscored the missed opportunities that arose from the aftermath of the Blip. Fans argue that the universe-shaking event should have left significant power vacuums, which could have served as a perfect breeding ground for the introduction of ground-level heroes and solid new villains.

Regrettably, such possibilities were left unexplored. In a fascinating revelation, director Peyton Reed shed light on the early plans for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during the movie's audio commentary ( via Screen Rant ). Reed mentioned that the team initially considered a flashback to explore Cassie’s time during the blip, saying:

Do we show those five years? Do we see Cassie kind of early on?

Critics of Phase 4 were swift to point out a decline in quality and disjointed storylines. The third entry in the Ant-Man franchise has been met with a tepid response, becoming one of the lowest-rated MCU flicks.

Projects like Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Hawkeye also held the potential to delve deeper into the aftermath of the cataclysm, leaving fans disheartened by the missed chances. Hawkeye's ominous journey as the alternate-named vigilante Ronin, between Infinity War and Endgame was particularly intriguing, creating the impression that this period would receive greater attention. However, despite the justified criticism from fans, there doesn't seem to be any immediate plans to rectify this oversight.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania presented a unique opportunity to directly address the consequences of the Avengers' epic battle against Thanos. This is especially true in relation to Scott and Cassie's relationship, which would have been deeply affected by this monumental event.

The film's trailers initially hinted at Kang the Conqueror offering Scott a chance to reclaim the time he lost with his daughter. Although the story didn't unfold exactly as anticipated, it still suggested that Cassie's journey after the devastating loss of her father would play a significant role in the film's narrative. While Disney became embroiled in legal battles to track down the source of a major leak, which they blamed for the movie's 70% drop in its second week and underwhelming performance, it's possible that fans were simply responding to the lackluster storytelling.

As the MCU continues to journey through Phase 5 and beyond, the question arises whether the studio will listen to the fans and fully embrace the untapped possibilities of the pivotal period following the universe-altering event. While it's promising to learn that the filmmakers did consider delving into this crucial time in the Marvel Universe, we can only hope that it receives greater attention and plays a more significant role in their slate of upcoming superhero movies.