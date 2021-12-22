Trending

A Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Features Tagalog And Fans Are Getting Emotional

By published

It was pretty amazing.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon in Spider-Man: No Way Home
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

HUGE SPOILERS are ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seriously, you’re going to want to see this moment in a theater before reading about it here. 

Okay, we need to talk about the best scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. You know what I’m talking about. It’s the moment when the Spider-Men of cinema’s past unite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Jacob Batalon's Ned and Zendaya’s MJ are hanging back at Ned's place while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man deals with the multiverse, they make a few massive startling discoveries. And amidst all this, Marvel crafted a beautiful and memorable scene that already means a lot to the Filipino community

First of all, we learn Ned Leeds can conduct magic a la Doctor Strange. Peter Parker's best friend then decides to test his powers and open a portal to see Peter Parker. But the Peters he calls upon end up being the previous film incarnations of the character, marking the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective Web-Slingers. As audiences sit in shock of the long-running rumors being legit, our Spider-Men are interacting with Ned’s Lola, who speaks in Tagalog throughout the scene. The online reactions to this aspect of the scene are especially emotional. 

See more

Filipino Americans quickly took to Twitter to share the pride and gratitude they felt for Marvel for making arguably the most shocking and iconic scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home a moment of rare representation for the community. As one fan shared

See more

In the scene, Ned’s Lola speaks to both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Tagalog without translation, and Jacob Batalon’s Ned translates. One particularly great moment is when she instructs Garfield’s Peter to crawl up on the ceiling and clean up the spider web in the corner of the room. Here’s another great reaction: 

See more

The scene becomes more incredible because of the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home is already a record-breaking box office hit after its first weekend in theaters. The Marvel film scored $260 million domestically, $7 million more than what was initially reported. 

See more

The movie had the third-biggest worldwide opening of all time, second-biggest domestic debut of all time and the biggest December opening of all time; all this amidst a pandemic. Oh, and it’s just about universally loved, as evidenced by the great reviews and a rare A+ Cinemascore. Tons of people have seen the scene, and amongst them many Filipino people who now feel represented on the big screen. 

See more

You can check out CinemaBlend’s exclusive discussion with Jacob Batalon for Spider-Man: No Way Home and follow along for more Spider-Man coverage. 

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud

YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.