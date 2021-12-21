Jacob Batalon Talks ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Reginald The Vampire’ And His AAPI Experience
Jacob Batalon, best known as Ned Leeds in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, sits down with CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma to discuss Spider-Man: No Way Home, his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his Filipino heritage, his impact on the AAPI community and much, much more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:33 - Jacob Batalon on his relationship with Tom and Zendaya
- 02:00 - Jacob recalls a long press day for No Way Home
- 02:30 - Jacob reflects on the rumors of becoming Hobgoblin
- 03:37 - Casting Ned’s Lola
- 04:08 - Jacob shares his experience getting into entertainment as an AAPI
- 06:20 - How Jacob’s family views him after becoming famous
- 08:00 - Jacob reflects on his impact on the AAPI community
- 09:50 - Jacob shares the key to his fashion sense
- 11:35 - Jacob talks about Reginald the Vampire as a leading man
- 13:22 - Weird Filipino superstitions he still has today
- 16:13 - Fan Questions from Pinoy Fans
- 18:15 - Jacob shares a message for the AAPI community
