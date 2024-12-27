Across The Spider-Verse Actor’s Cryptic Tease About The Next Spider-Man Movie Has Me Worried
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse may not be the ending fans are expecting.
There are a lot of exciting sequels and franchise films on the 2025 movie schedule but one project that is still conspicuously absent is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. It’s been a year and a half since we got the epic Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and we still have no idea when we’ll see it. But now Bryan Tyree Henry has me seriously concerned about what’s going to happen when it eventually arrives.
Bryan Tyree Henry is part of the Beyond the Spider-Verse cast as the voice of Jefferson Davis, the father of Miles Morales. He was recently asked by Variety when we might see the next film. The actor, who is currently appearing in The Fire Inside (see our review here), had no information on when the film might finally arrive, but he teased that the movie is going to leave people in tears as it won’t be a happy ending for everybody involved. Henry said…
We might expect the final film in a trilogy to give us a conclusion that sees all our heroes come to some sort of definitive conclusion, but based on what Bryan Tyree Henry says that may not be the case. The ending of superhero movies are usually meant to make us cheer, but this one may make us all cry.
One immediately has to wonder about the fate of Henry’s own character. Across the Spider-Verse already prepared us for the possibility that Jefferson Davis will die. He is set to play the “Uncle Ben” role in Miles’ Spider-Man story. Miles plans to fight to change that, but that doesn’t mean he will be successful.
Such a moment would certainly leave many fans in tears. The relationship between Miles and his parents has been built up over two movies and most of the audience probably loves them as much as they are cheering for Miles. Certainly, a loss of Henry’s character would be as big for the audience as it would be for Miles as a character.
But Henry could also just be speaking in broader terms. Not wrapping up in a bow could be a reference to the story as a whole not coming to a true "conclusion" in some way. Whatever he means, it indicates the movie may not be everything we're expecting.
But when we’ll find out what it is that will leave us all in tears is anybody's guess. Originally, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to release in 2024, a year after the previous film. However, shortly after Across the Spider-Verse debuted it was announced the movie would need more time to reach the high bar of quality of the previous films. The movie was delayed before being removed from the release calendar entirely. No release date is currently listed.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.