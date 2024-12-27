Across The Spider-Verse Actor’s Cryptic Tease About The Next Spider-Man Movie Has Me Worried

There are a lot of exciting sequels and franchise films on the 2025 movie schedule but one project that is still conspicuously absent is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. It’s been a year and a half since we got the epic Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and we still have no idea when we’ll see it. But now Bryan Tyree Henry has me seriously concerned about what’s going to happen when it eventually arrives.

Bryan Tyree Henry is part of the Beyond the Spider-Verse cast as the voice of Jefferson Davis, the father of Miles Morales. He was recently asked by Variety when we might see the next film. The actor, who is currently appearing in The Fire Inside (see our review here), had no information on when the film might finally arrive, but he teased that the movie is going to leave people in tears as it won’t be a happy ending for everybody involved. Henry said…

No, look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit. You know what I mean? But it’s coming. It’s coming. There’s not going to be a dry eye in the house. I’ll tell you that. Good luck. It’s not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do.

We might expect the final film in a trilogy to give us a conclusion that sees all our heroes come to some sort of definitive conclusion, but based on what Bryan Tyree Henry says that may not be the case. The ending of superhero movies are usually meant to make us cheer, but this one may make us all cry.

One immediately has to wonder about the fate of Henry’s own character. Across the Spider-Verse already prepared us for the possibility that Jefferson Davis will die. He is set to play the “Uncle Ben” role in Miles’ Spider-Man story. Miles plans to fight to change that, but that doesn’t mean he will be successful.

Such a moment would certainly leave many fans in tears. The relationship between Miles and his parents has been built up over two movies and most of the audience probably loves them as much as they are cheering for Miles. Certainly, a loss of Henry’s character would be as big for the audience as it would be for Miles as a character.

But Henry could also just be speaking in broader terms. Not wrapping up in a bow could be a reference to the story as a whole not coming to a true "conclusion" in some way. Whatever he means, it indicates the movie may not be everything we're expecting.

But when we’ll find out what it is that will leave us all in tears is anybody's guess. Originally, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to release in 2024, a year after the previous film. However, shortly after Across the Spider-Verse debuted it was announced the movie would need more time to reach the high bar of quality of the previous films. The movie was delayed before being removed from the release calendar entirely. No release date is currently listed.